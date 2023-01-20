This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey Reward

Lots of people take up running and walking as a way of working off a few extra pounds from holiday sweets. But here's an opportunity to join in a community run and walking event where chocolatey healthy sweets are the reward.

On Jan. 28, the Avenue West Cobb will host the first Chocolatey Hot Trot 5K run and walk, featuring a route that uses only the public spaces around and in the outdoor shopping center. All paid registrants will receive a race t-shirt, and a protein pack. All finishers also will receive a medal, plus an individually wrapped flavor of Zen Evo Dark Chocolate.

Join in the healthy fun at The Avenues West Cobb for a 5-K race on Jan. 28. All participants receive T-shirts, plus chocolatey treats. Photo by Capstone Events on Unsplash

The race day schedule includes a 6:30 am open for race packet pick-ups. The race will start at 8 am, with medal presentations scheduled for approximately 9 am.

Registration is $25, and is open to all ages. Overall and age-group prizes will be awarded. The overall winner receives a 30-day supply of Zen Evo chocolate protein products, while age group top winners will receive a 7-day supply. Age group categories for the race are

10 and under,

11-14,

15-19,

20-29,

30-39,

40-49,

50-59,

60-69,

70+

Those interested can register at the Avenue West Cobb website. On-site registration will be available the day of the race, though the day-of-event registration fee will increase.

Zen Evo Chocolate is healthy, all-natural regionally made dark chocolate. Simply put, ZenEvo uses only the finest all-natural ingredients to create a truly functional treat to help your body perform at its absolute best.

For details about other upcoming activities at The Avenues West Cobb, visit the shopping center's website.