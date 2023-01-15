5 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Cobb County Library Card, But Probably Didn't Know About

If you're like most of us, you use your library card to check out a new or fascinating book. But a Cobb County Library card offers lots of other activities, adventures and services that you may not have thought were possible with a library card.

The library is much more than books. Stream movies, TV and concerts; print 3-D items or research family history with a Cobb Library Card Photo by Jaredd Craig on Unsplash

Here are five things you probably didn't know you could do with your library card:

Get Free Admission to Parks, Museums and the Zoo. Just like checking out a book, Cobb Libraries have a variety of passes that you can check out for fun adventures. Visit Georgia's state parks or historical sites. Go to the Atlanta Zoo. Fish at Go Fish Education Center. Learn local history at the Marietta History Center. See the full list of available parks and museum passes here. Print 3D Items. Printers are available to library card users to make 3-D objects in plastic using a design uploaded from a digital file. There's a minimum charge of $2.50 for 3-D printing materials, or 15 cents per gram of filament used in larger projects. All work is supervised by library personnel. Stream Movies, TV Shows and Concerts. A Cobb library card provides access to content from Stingray Qello's more than 1,700 amazing music performances. It’s the world’s largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed on-demand to just about any digital device. Or, sign up to take The Great Courses, 150 of the most popular courses taught by the world’s top professors in subjects including Health, History, Language Arts, Science and more. Record and Edit Your Videos or Podcast. At Sewell Mill Library, located east of Marietta, you can use the has studios to learn, create, and collaborate on your videos, podcasts and other recorded media. Research Family History. The Cobb Library systems provides access to multiple online genealogy resources, including Family Search, Heritage Hub, Heritage Quest and others. Some allow in-facility access only, while others can be used from home.