Winter Guard Exhibition Brings Dance, Acrobatics and More to Harrison HS on Jan. 29

If you’re a fan of dance, choreography, acrobatics and drill routines, don’t miss the independent winter guard exhibition scheduled Jan. 29 at Harrison HS.

A total of 10 local and regional independent squads will perform their 2023 routines in an open exhibition from 1-3 pm on Jan. 29. Tickets are only $5 for the event, and can be purchased in advance, online at Go Fan.

Independent winter guard squads will participate in an open exhibition at Harrison High School on Jan. 29 Photo by Harrison Bands

University teams from University of Georgia, Georgia State and the White and Gold squad from Georgia Tech will join independent guard groups from around the area. Multiple groups representing Paramount, Reverie, Edge, Noir Independent, and FIG Independent are all scheduled to participate.

Squads will perform their 2023 competition show during the exhibition, and receive critiques and feedback from expert judges.

Concessions will be available throughout the event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Harrison High School Bands programs.

More on Winter Guard

For the unfamiliar, Winter Guard is a much-evolved extension of the original flag corps concept common to marching bands. The international sport is governed by Winter Guard International, which conducts various regional, national and international championships for winter guard, indoor percussion and other artistic exhibitions.

Branded "the sport of the arts," winter guard blends elements of flag corps, competitive dance, interpretive gymnastics, and theatre -- all while throwing and twirling flags, rifles and sabers. Elaborate props often are incorporated into the routines.

Competition groups perform timed routines before a panel of expert judges, incorporating the various disciplines throughout the performance.

