Georgia Hunters Invited to Provide Comments on Future Hunting Seasons, Regulations

If you're a Georgia hunter with ideas about hunting seasons and related regulations, January's your opportunity to share your thoughts with Georgia state wildlife officials.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) will conduct six in-person input meetings around the state in January to gather public input on future 2023-2025 hunting seasons.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division is inviting hunters to provide input on future seasons, regulations Photo by Rhett Noonan on Unsplash

If unable to attend in-person, hunters (or any member of the public) can share input through an online meeting, or send written comments by e-mail or letter.

In-person meetings are scheduled as follows:

January 17 : Two in-person meetings: Georgia Technical College (900 S. Ga. Tech Pkwy, Americus); Central Georgia Technical College (54 GA-22, Milledgeville)

: Two in-person meetings: Georgia Technical College (900 S. Ga. Tech Pkwy, Americus); Central Georgia Technical College (54 GA-22, Milledgeville) January 18 : Two in-person meetings: Lumpkin Co. Library (56 Mechanicsville Rd. Dahlonega); Liberty Co. Performing Arts Center (2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville)

: Two in-person meetings: Lumpkin Co. Library (56 Mechanicsville Rd. Dahlonega); Liberty Co. Performing Arts Center (2140 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville) January 19: Two in-person meetings: Burnt Hickory Park (8650 Cartersville Hwy., Dallas); Town's Bluff Park (45 Riverwood Trail, Hazlehurst)

Input sessions kick off on January 12 with a live meeting conducted via Facebook. Visit facebook.com/WildlifeResourcesDivisionGADNR to view meeting. You will need a Facebook account to view.

Virtual and in-person scheduled meetings all take place at 7pm, EST.

If you're interested but can't attend an in-person or online session, the Wildlife Resources Division also accepts written input by e-mail or US mail. Use the following methods to provide written input:

Email : Provide comment by e-mail ( gm.comments@dnr.ga.gov ).

: Provide comment by e-mail ( ). Mail-in: Mail comments to Dr. Tina Johannsen/GA DNR Wildlife Resources Division/2067 US Hwy. 278, SE/Social Circle, GA 30025.

All comments/statements must be received by close of business (4:30 pm EST) on January 27, 2023.