See Georgia's Tallest Waterfall from Your Car During Leafless Winter

Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.



In late autumn and winter, surrounding trees drop their leaves, offering extended views of the towering cascade. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Having recently completed one of our multiple annual trips to this Georgia waterfall natural wonder, the fact that the falls is best seen in late autumn and winter literally smacked us right in the eyes. With most of the leaves gone from the surrounding trees, the naked wonders of this stunning beauty are revealed from virtually every amazing angle.

Get an all-seasons view of Amicalola Falls in our Newsbreak video.



In winter, Amicalola Falls is visible in the distance from the base near this small pond. Binoculars are recommended. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

But in the spring, summer and early fall, the towering falls are obscured by leaves and trees. Our video shows the falls in all season. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

In fact, visitors don't even have to get out of their cars to see the falls in autumn and winter. The falls offer drive-by viewing from the parking lot at the base, something not possible when green leaves block the site lines from spring through early fall.



In winter, the falls offer a drive-by view from the parking lot at the base. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Now, we don't recommend that you limit yourself to the distant parking lot view. But, if you have mobility limitations or you're running short on time, it's an option. You can bring along a pair of binoculars or a telephoto lens to aid your viewing, or just carry some quarters to use the coin-operated magnifying viewers.Otherwise, walking those Georgia state park stairs, taking the West Ridge Trail, or peering over the top of the falls at the summit all offer unique viewpoints during late fall and winter that you may miss in other seasons.



Walking those Georgia State Park Stairs, you'll get new views of the falls -- and more stairs!! -- when the leaves are gone. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Walking the stairs, you'll hear the falls all along your route, but you'll also see and enjoy unusual perspectives looking up and around as you walk. We stopped along the lower trail to watch several small waterfalls and rapids which are obscured by foliage during other seasons. Stopping on the various landings, we were able to observe long lengths of the creek and falls, making for new picture opportunities.



Brush and leaves obscure views of the small falls along the trail in summer, but not in fall and winter. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

The same is true on the West Ridge Trail. Where trees usually block the view as you approach, in autumn and winter you'll find unusual perspectives as you walk toward the roaring falls.



Want a really different view? Check out our visit to the frozen falls. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Can't make a visit to compare? Check out all our Amicalola blog posts and video of Amicalola Falls in all seasons. And take a look at the frozen falls from a February 2021 visit.

More from DeanLand

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. And see these recent posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Hidden Bamboo Forest on the 'Hooch Near Atlanta

Finding Woodstock's Hidden Waterfall Near the Outlet Mall

Kayaking the Colorful Pictured Rocks Shoreline

All Newsbreak Posts and Videos by DeanLand

