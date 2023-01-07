See Georgia's Tallest Waterfall from Your Car During Leafless Winter

DeanLand

Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZHYy_0k6sBlgU00
In late autumn and winter, surrounding trees drop their leaves, offering extended views of the towering cascade.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Having recently completed one of our multiple annual trips to this Georgia waterfall natural wonder, the fact that the falls is best seen in late autumn and winter literally smacked us right in the eyes. With most of the leaves gone from the surrounding trees, the naked wonders of this stunning beauty are revealed from virtually every amazing angle.

Get an all-seasons view of Amicalola Falls in our Newsbreak video.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxWUp_0k6sBlgU00
In winter, Amicalola Falls is visible in the distance from the base near this small pond. Binoculars are recommended.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWfiE_0k6sBlgU00
But in the spring, summer and early fall, the towering falls are obscured by leaves and trees. Our video shows the falls in all season.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

In fact, visitors don't even have to get out of their cars to see the falls in autumn and winter. The falls offer drive-by viewing from the parking lot at the base, something not possible when green leaves block the site lines from spring through early fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOMYH_0k6sBlgU00
In winter, the falls offer a drive-by view from the parking lot at the base.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Now, we don't recommend that you limit yourself to the distant parking lot view. But, if you have mobility limitations or you're running short on time, it's an option. You can bring along a pair of binoculars or a telephoto lens to aid your viewing, or just carry some quarters to use the coin-operated magnifying viewers.Otherwise, walking those Georgia state park stairs, taking the West Ridge Trail, or peering over the top of the falls at the summit all offer unique viewpoints during late fall and winter that you may miss in other seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MK0eT_0k6sBlgU00
Walking those Georgia State Park Stairs, you'll get new views of the falls -- and more stairs!! -- when the leaves are gone.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Walking the stairs, you'll hear the falls all along your route, but you'll also see and enjoy unusual perspectives looking up and around as you walk. We stopped along the lower trail to watch several small waterfalls and rapids which are obscured by foliage during other seasons. Stopping on the various landings, we were able to observe long lengths of the creek and falls, making for new picture opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zP2W9_0k6sBlgU00
Brush and leaves obscure views of the small falls along the trail in summer, but not in fall and winter.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

The same is true on the West Ridge Trail. Where trees usually block the view as you approach, in autumn and winter you'll find unusual perspectives as you walk toward the roaring falls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W9CxT_0k6sBlgU00
Want a really different view? Check out our visit to the frozen falls.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Can't make a visit to compare? Check out all our Amicalola blog posts and video of Amicalola Falls in all seasons. And take a look at the frozen falls from a February 2021 visit.

