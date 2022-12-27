After Christmas, A Night of Holiday Lights Means Family Fun and a Pleasant Pocketbook Present

Now that Santa is back at the North Pole, there's still time to view holiday lights -- and maybe at a bargain. In some locations, the holiday fun extends beyond the New Year at reduced prices.

With Santa back at the North Pole, there's still time to enjoy holiday light displays -- some with bargain admission. Photo by Photo: DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Most of the major commercial lighting displays remain open past Christmas and until the end of New Years day. But, always check before you go to save ourself that Griswold moment of arriving only to find your main attraction closed. Some of our favorite destinations to enjoy discounts and lights are:

Fantasy in Lights, Callaway Gardens. Chose between riding the Jolly Trolley, driving your own car or even walking through the huge display. You'll enjoy discounted prices Dec. 26 through the closing night on Jan. 2. On our post-Christmas visits, we've also enjoyed shopping with huge discounts in the Christmas village. You can make a longer day of this by leaving home early and enjoying the shops and restaurants in nearby Pine Mountain.

Unicorns, gingerbread people and other fanciful displays await at World of Illumination in Marietta. Photo by DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

World of Illumination, Marietta. This huge drive-through show changes each year. Tickets start at $39.99 per carload for the 2022 Reindeer Road show. But, Costco members may still be able to find discounts available in-store. And, there's a $5 discount available online in exchange for signing up for their mailing list.

IllumiNights at the Zoo, Atlanta. Running through Jan. 15, we haven't found any outright discounts to this event. But, if you are a zoo member, you will qualify for a discount on the seasonal light display tickets. Discounted tickets also are available for seniors and children.

Enchanted Garden at Rock City near Chattanooga remains open until Jan. 1. Get discounts by combining your purchase with an annual pass. Photo by Photo: DeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Enchanted Gardens of Light, Chattanooga. Jan. 1 is the final night for the Enchanted Gardens of Light at Rock City in Chattanooga. Again, while there are no outright discounts on these tickets. those who plan to visit Rock City can get a better deal by purchasing an annual pass.

