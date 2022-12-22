Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside

We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTsjw_0jpTMptD00
Kennesaw Mountain is the perfect outdoor stop when you need to get the kids from 1 to 72 out of the house during the holidays.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Here are three of our near-Atlanta favorites for showing holiday visitors some Georgia outdoor charm and giving them a natural Georgia high:

Kennesaw Mountain. Just outside the Atlanta perimeter in Cobb County, KeMo offers lots of walking trails, convenient restrooms, and a spectacular view of Atlanta and northern mountain panoramas. With family in tow, we most often walk up the main road, which is closed to vehicular traffic on weekends and during some other busy periods. Reaching the peak -- a high point of 800 feet above the surrounding area -- we'll point out the various sites and check out some of the canon placements before heading back down on the wooded trail. We've brought kids from one to 72 up the main road, though you'll need to assess the mobility, fitness and tolerance of your visitors before making the trek. For more on our favorite hikes at Kennesaw, check out this link. KeMo also is one of our favorite spots to find wildlife, especially on the trails away from the summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMG2R_0jpTMptD00
Kennesaw Mountain also is one of our favorite spots to find and photograph wildlife.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Stone Mountain. When we go here, we focus on the natural wonder of this quartz monzonite dome monadnock and the views from the top. We also never fail to point out the incredible feats required to blast and carve the world's largest bas relief sculpture, recessed 42 feet into the mountain and measuring 90 feet by 190 feet. Given its controversial standing and the periodic protests on site, we always ask visitors in advance if they want to come here. In 2022, we do miss the Snow Mountain sledding attraction, which was a holiday visitor favorite for many years. Whether walking to the top or taking the cable car, once there you'll gaze down 825 feet to the surrounding area from the highest point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0epftd_0jpTMptD00
You'll get a 180+ degree view from the David Archer Overlook at Cartersville's Pine Mountain. We offer a view guide in our blog.Photo byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Pine Mountain. Just up I-75 near Cartersville, Pine Mountain has none of the battlefield baggage of the other peaks, and also offers great views to the east, south and west from the David Archer overlook. For the unfamiliar, this Pine Mountain is adjacent to the Army Corps of Engineers-managed area that includes Allatoona Dam, Lake Allatoona, and the 270 miles of shoreline created by the jagged waterline of the flood control lake. Rising to approximately 700 feet above the surrounding lake and farmland, we created a view guide to the Pine Mountain summit, identifying all the interesting points you'll see once there. There's more than four miles of trails on the mountain, plus lots more in the adjacent Red Top Mountain State park.

