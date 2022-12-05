Learn About Wildlife Water Essentials and More At These Upcoming Cobb County Seminars

Water is essential for all life and that includes wildlife, especially in the winter. So, Cobb Water is offering educational workshops that were developed in response to common questions and concerns about topics related to water quality, pollution prevention, and ecological issues.

A December 16 seminar offers practical experience in preparing food and water to help wintering birds. Photo by PXhere.com, CC0 Public Domain

All of the seminars are open for in-person attendance, and one offers a hybrid online option. Upcoming sessions open for registration now include:

Dec.16 - Winter Bird Feeding

In-person workshop only

Many birds stay in Georgia throughout the winter. Learn how to make food that will attract these winter birds and help keep them warm. This is a hands-on, make-and-take workshop. Dress to get messy, and bring your lunch. This session runs from noon to 12:45 p.m., at Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive, Marietta.

Click here to register for this event.

J﻿an. 27 - Intro to Beekeeping & Planting for Pollinators

Hybrid in-person and online workshop

Planning ahead is the key to successful gardening, and spring is just around the corner. You'll learn about planting for native pollinators. And if you are considering introducing honey bees to your garden, you'll learn how to get started. You'll explore native plant options, how to plan your garden layout, and tips for success in both gardening and apiculture. This informative session runs from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive, Marietta. Bring your lunch if attending in person.

Click here to register for this event.

Feb. 24 - Intro to the Snakes of Georgia

Hybrid in-person and online workshop

How have snakes adapted to survive in the environment? Which species in Georgia are venomous, and how can you tell? How do snakes benefit our ecosystem? Presenters will tackle these questions, and you'll enjoy a visit with one of our live corn snakes, noon - 12:45 p.m. at Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive Marietta. Bring your lunch if attending in person.

Click here to register for this event.