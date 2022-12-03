These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun

Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.

Whether by foot or by car, enjoying community holiday displays and local attractions is an affordable family Holiday outing. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

In that spirit, here are some of our Cobb County favorite holiday lights and sights, many free for viewing or accepting donations for charitable causes:

Lights of Joy, Kennesaw. Promoted as the largest residential Christmas light display in Georgia, Lights of Joy is a neighborhood extravaganza featuring over 1 million lights. So, think Chevy Chase in Christmas Vacation on neighborhood steroids. The display was featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight. This is a walk-through display, so park across the street at the Influencers Church and walk to see the lights. There is no fee to walk around the display, but please, leave your dogs or pets at home as they are not allowed. Donations are accepted.

Marietta Square Holiday Light Display. There's something special about walking through a lighted downtown during the holidays, and Marietta is the place to enjoy this kind of family outing. In addition to the city's large tree, local school and organizations decorate more trees in the community Festival of Trees display. So the square is filled with trees and twinkling lights, plus lots of the surrounding businesses join in the fun, too. Before heading out, check the city activity calendar for more fun activities. This one's free, too.

Neighborhood lighting displays like Lights of Joy and Smoot Family Holiday Lights are free -- but accept donations for charitable causes. Photo by Lights of Joy

Smoot Family Christmas, Acworth. The Smoot Holiday Lights for Lupus is another residential display, with proceeds supporting the Lupus Foundation. Since 2013, the Smoot family has displayed more than 75,000 lights, all electronically controlled, with a short-wave FM radio station broadcasting synchronized music. Check the family's Facebook page for details -- and for the advertisement of the family's lighting decoration business.

Lights of Life, Marietta. Returning to Life University campus for the 33rd year, Lights of LIFE has grown to be an incredibly popular light show, attracting nearly half a million spectators from the surrounding region. The modest admission fee ($10 per car or $20 per bus) provides access to more than one million LED bulbs. This event is a labor of love for Life U and community outreach during the holiday season. Monies charged are used to pay the electricity bill and other expenses incurred from this event, with no profit to the University.

Find our other regional holiday lighting recommendations at Our Travel Cafe, our Georgia-activity-based blog. Photo by OurTravelCafe.com

