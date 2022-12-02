Light Up Your Night and Your Holidays With These Fun Family Holiday Light Displays in Georgia

DeanLand

Once Thanksgiving leftovers are a memory, a new season starts at our house. It’s immediately the beginning of Holiday Light season for us, and that means putting up our own decorations, enjoying Griswold-inspired efforts in nearby neighborhoods and treks to some of our favorite Holiday Light displays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dP0l_0jTpctLp00
Holiday lights, roller coasters, kiddie rides and roasting smores on an open fire puts Six Flags at the top of our seasonal fun list.Photo byDeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

As seven-year residents of the Atlanta metro area and North Georgia, we don't pretend to have visited all of the light displays in the state or region. For an extended version with more holiday ideas, visit our website at OurTravelCafe.com. Here are some of the favorites we have visited:

Callaway Gardens, Fantasy in Lights

We put Fantasy in Lights first on our list because it is our most frequent and most favorite of our annual Holiday Lights outings. If you plan just to visit for an evening, the downside is the drive South through Atlanta rush hour traffic. So instead, leave early and spend the day enjoying the shops, restaurants and decorated downtown of neighboring Pine Mountain. Another option is to explore Callaway Gardens, as a free admission is included with each Fantasy in Lights ticket. Allow at least two hours on-site at the Festival of Lights, not including your local travel or parking time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42go4I_0jTpctLp00
Drive your own car or take the one-horse open sleigh, uh, wagon, through the display at Callaway Gardens.Photo byDeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Combine holiday lights with your favorite coaster rides and throw in roasting smores on an open fire, and what's not to love! With rides open and some themed and decorated for the season, Six Flags Holiday in the Park is a great option for families with kids from one to 92, including those in the tween and teen years. One admission gets you into all the attractions, and Holiday in the Park is included for no extra charge for season pass holders. If you’re a season pass holder, check your e-mail and you’ll likely find some special discounts for friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WM3dc_0jTpctLp00
Besides lights and rides, Six Flags offers lots of family activities that will keep everyone entertained.Photo byDeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Rock City Enchanted Lights

If you’re counting steps, Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights is the perfect choice, using much of the 4,100-ft walking trail at the year-round attraction to create four different Holiday-themed realms. And as an outdoor attraction, Rock City welcomes pets, but beware that your pets may not like the large crowds, other pets and the light displays. Our grandkids were as fascinated with the traditional nursery rhyme area as they were with the bright and blinking Holiday displays.  One planning note: there’s only one mountain road up to Rock City and thousands of people who want to visit. Part of the location opens at 4 pm, and it’s best to get there early – which means before the 6 pm full opening time.

More from DeanLand

For an extended version with more holiday ideas, visit our website at OurTravelCafe.com. If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. And see these recent posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Why Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List

5 Georgia Locations That Guarantee Spectacular Fall Colors

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Two Tennessee Falls With Colorful Fall Foliage

Kayaking the Colorful Pictured Rocks Shoreline

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# holiday lights# Christmas# family fun

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
5404 followers

More from DeanLand

Kennesaw, GA

Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold Days

After writing a review of another nearby Thai restaurant, a neighbor suggested I visit Bangkok Cabin in Kennesaw for a comparison. That was an excellent reminder to return to this family owned authentic restaurant that I had visited more frequently during my full-time employment days.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Learn About Wildlife Water Essentials and More At These Upcoming Cobb County Seminars

Dec.16 - Winter Bird Feeding. Many birds stay in Georgia throughout the winter. Learn how to make food that will attract these winter birds and help keep them warm. This is a hands-on, make-and-take workshop. Dress to get messy, and bring your lunch. This session runs from noon to 12:45 p.m., at Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive, Marietta.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun

Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia State Parks Combination Passes Make Great Gifts for State Explorers, History Buffs and Outdoors Lovers

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Georgia explorers, look no further than the Georgia State Parks combo passes or gift cards. These combination passes offer admission to Georgia State Parks and Georgia Historic sites for a full year with one simple purchase.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in December

Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. Kennesaw is featuring two holiday illumination events in December:

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Marietta, Cobb Cities Hosting Holiday Illumination Events

Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. This week around Cobb County, several cities are hosting illuminating downtown events.

Read full story
Georgia State

Help Your Youngsters Hook a Prize in Fish Art Event

If you're an adult with pictures of your largest catch ever, have a prize bass mounted on your wall or just like to celebrate the fun of fishing, here's an idea to share your enthusiasm with another generation: The Georgia Youth Fish Art Contest!

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County Hiking Trails Offer Year-Round Access to Easy Exercise and Outdoor Excursions

Did you miss National Hiking Day on Nov. 17? If so, here are some ideas for local and nearby locations where you can -- whether on that actual day or later in the month.These locations are in Cobb County. Plus, the cooler fall and winter weather make hiking a great way to get ready for that upcoming Thanksgiving feast. And you’ll find diverse terrain and a choice of nature or urban walks sure to please experienced and new outdoors people.Here are a few examples of nearby hiking spots for those considering a nearby experience:

Read full story
Georgia State

No Sweat! Top Three Reasons to Get Ready for Winter Hiking in North Georgia While Avoiding Bugs, Snakes and Heat

Once Thanksgiving passes, many hikers we know pack up their gear and wait for spring before venturing out again. But in North Georgia, winter is just another hiking season, with different appeal, unique sights, and a perfect opportunity to escape those indoor blues.

Read full story
Georgia State

Want to Really See Amicalola Falls -- Even from Your Car? Late Fall, Winter Deliver Best Views of This Giant Waterfall

Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Did You Know? Here Are Some Facts About Cobb County Veterans on Veterans Day 2022

On this Veterans Day 2022, our Cobb County population includes an estimated 40,000 veterans of the US Armed Forces. In addition to their brave service in defense of our freedom and country, these Cobb County residents are important members of our community.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Don't Miss These Veterans Day Observances Around Cobb County

Veterans Day observances are underway around Cobb County before the official Nov. 11 observance, and will continue through the weekend. Veterans Day is observed on November 11 each year to recognize all who have served in the US Armed Services. Originally designated in 1938 as Armistice Day, Congress passed and President Dwight Eisenhower signed in 1954 Public Law 380 which made November 11 "Veterans Day."

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love Shack

After yet another incredible barbeque lunch at Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw, I was searching for unique ways to describe the succulent meats, satisfying sides and delicious desserts. But this time, I'm just out of new words and ways to relate how much I enjoyed this most recent visit, and, in fact, every visit I've had to this local eatery.

Read full story
3 comments

The Happiest Place on Earth Is the Next Stop for Harrison Marching Band

Marching Hoyas will perform at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Nov. 6. After a fall marching season spent corralling DC Comics supervillains in its Midnight in Gotham competition show, the Harrison High School is heading to the happiest place on earth.

Read full story
Fairmount, GA

Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North Georgia

When off the interstate routes and traveling through small towns, we're often delighted by amazing stops and shops along these backroads and byways. And such was the case as we drove through Fairmount, GA, population 720 according to the 2020 US Census.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

4 Cobb High School Bands Finish in Top Group at Bands of America Regional Competition

Four Cobb County high school marching bands finished among the top performing bands at the Bands of America regional championships held at Jacksonville State University Oct. 29. The competition included nearly 30 high school marching bands from six southeastern states.

Read full story
2 comments
West Columbia, SC

We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake

Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.

Read full story
3 comments
Kennesaw, GA

The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-Tastic

When the weather turns cooler, soup figuratively bubbles up to the top of our lunch considerations. In fact, if you saw a cartoon drawing, we'd likely have those little thought bubbles all around us, with the word SOUP! emblazoned in various typefaces to indicate emphasis.

Read full story
Harrison, TN

Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional Championships

The Harrison High School marching band is among 11 Georgia high school bands traveling to Alabama for the Bands of America regional championship competition on Oct. 29 at Jacksonville State University. Other Georgia high schools scheduled to participate include Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lakeside, Lambert, McEachern, Mill Creek, Pope, River Ridge, Walton, and Wesleyan.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy