Light Up Your Night and Your Holidays With These Fun Family Holiday Light Displays in Georgia

Once Thanksgiving leftovers are a memory, a new season starts at our house. It’s immediately the beginning of Holiday Light season for us, and that means putting up our own decorations, enjoying Griswold-inspired efforts in nearby neighborhoods and treks to some of our favorite Holiday Light displays.

Holiday lights, roller coasters, kiddie rides and roasting smores on an open fire puts Six Flags at the top of our seasonal fun list. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

As seven-year residents of the Atlanta metro area and North Georgia, we don't pretend to have visited all of the light displays in the state or region. For an extended version with more holiday ideas, visit our website at OurTravelCafe.com. Here are some of the favorites we have visited:

Callaway Gardens, Fantasy in Lights

We put Fantasy in Lights first on our list because it is our most frequent and most favorite of our annual Holiday Lights outings. If you plan just to visit for an evening, the downside is the drive South through Atlanta rush hour traffic. So instead, leave early and spend the day enjoying the shops, restaurants and decorated downtown of neighboring Pine Mountain. Another option is to explore Callaway Gardens, as a free admission is included with each Fantasy in Lights ticket. Allow at least two hours on-site at the Festival of Lights, not including your local travel or parking time.

Drive your own car or take the one-horse open sleigh, uh, wagon, through the display at Callaway Gardens. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Six Flags Holiday in the Park

Combine holiday lights with your favorite coaster rides and throw in roasting smores on an open fire, and what's not to love! With rides open and some themed and decorated for the season, Six Flags Holiday in the Park is a great option for families with kids from one to 92, including those in the tween and teen years. One admission gets you into all the attractions, and Holiday in the Park is included for no extra charge for season pass holders. If you’re a season pass holder, check your e-mail and you’ll likely find some special discounts for friends and family.

Besides lights and rides, Six Flags offers lots of family activities that will keep everyone entertained. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Rock City Enchanted Lights

If you’re counting steps, Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights is the perfect choice, using much of the 4,100-ft walking trail at the year-round attraction to create four different Holiday-themed realms. And as an outdoor attraction, Rock City welcomes pets, but beware that your pets may not like the large crowds, other pets and the light displays. Our grandkids were as fascinated with the traditional nursery rhyme area as they were with the bright and blinking Holiday displays. One planning note: there’s only one mountain road up to Rock City and thousands of people who want to visit. Part of the location opens at 4 pm, and it’s best to get there early – which means before the 6 pm full opening time.

More from DeanLand

For an extended version with more holiday ideas, visit our website at OurTravelCafe.com. If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. And see these recent posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Why Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List

5 Georgia Locations That Guarantee Spectacular Fall Colors

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Two Tennessee Falls With Colorful Fall Foliage

Kayaking the Colorful Pictured Rocks Shoreline