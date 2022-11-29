Georgia State Parks Combination Passes Make Great Gifts for State Explorers, History Buffs and Outdoors Lovers

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Georgia explorers, look no further than the Georgia State Parks combo passes or gift cards. These combination passes offer admission to Georgia State Parks and Georgia Historic sites for a full year with one simple purchase.

Explore Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites with a combination pass. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

And the passes are a bargain over purchasing separate state park and historic passes.

Georgia's combination passes provide access to more than 60 attractions across Georgia. A $100 value; the combo sells for $85, and is valid for 12 months from the month of purchase.

Combination passes can be purchased online here.

Georgia also offers combination passes for Military and Senior, too. But these can only be purchased in person at a Georgia State Park or Historic Site, and require proper identification. A Military Combo Pass is $72.50 annually, while the Senior Combo Pass is $60.

Combination passes are good for visits to State Historic Sites, like the Etowah Indian Mounds in Cartersville. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Georgia State Park gift cards are perfect for golfers, hikers, anglers, campers, history buffs or anyone who enjoys being outdoors. The credit-card sized card may be bought in any denomination starting at $5 and can be re-loaded for continued use. Gift cards can be purchased online or at any of our participating parks. Cards purchased online are shipped within 5-7 business days.

However, gift cards can only be used at participating state parks and historic sites that are under the management of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. They are not accepted at the following: Amicalola Falls, Georgia Veterans, Hart, Jefferson Davis Memorial, John Tanner, Lapham-Patterson House, Little Ocmulgee, Robert Toombs House, SAM Shortline Excursion Train or Unicoi.