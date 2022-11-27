Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in December

DeanLand

Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. Kennesaw is featuring two holiday illumination events in December:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuGVg_0jP8wXrF00
Holiday illumination events are scheduled in Kennesaw and elsewhere in Cobb CountyPhoto byDeanLand / OurTravelCafe.com

Kennesaw, Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market, and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 p.m. Find more information here.

Kennesaw, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Join the City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, for the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park Wednesday, December 21st at 5:30 PM. This will be the fourth night of Hanukkah. The Menorah will be lit at Depot Park for the event so there is enough room for attendees, and then moved back to Main Street. There will be a reception before with refreshments available. This will be the third year the event has been held. Learn more here.

Other nearby holiday illumination events include:

Marietta, Thursday, Dec. 1. Kick off this holiday season with Santa's arrival to the square. The fun begins at 4PM with performances by local school and church choirs, then Santa makes his Grand Entrance to help the Mayor and the City of Marietta light the tree! There's also an ugly sweater parade and contest, plus letter-writing to Santa.

Acworth, Friday, Dec. 2. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff the holiday season. Bring the entire family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read The Night Before Christmas and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry's.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# holidays# christmas# outdoors# community# downtown

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
5347 followers

More from DeanLand

Georgia State

Georgia State Parks Combination Passes Make Great Gifts for State Explorers, History Buffs and Outdoors Lovers

If you're looking for the perfect gift for Georgia explorers, look no further than the Georgia State Parks combo passes or gift cards. These combination passes offer admission to Georgia State Parks and Georgia Historic sites for a full year with one simple purchase.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Marietta, Cobb Cities Hosting Holiday Illumination Events

Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. This week around Cobb County, several cities are hosting illuminating downtown events.

Read full story
Georgia State

Help Your Youngsters Hook a Prize in Fish Art Event

If you're an adult with pictures of your largest catch ever, have a prize bass mounted on your wall or just like to celebrate the fun of fishing, here's an idea to share your enthusiasm with another generation: The Georgia Youth Fish Art Contest!

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County Hiking Trails Offer Year-Round Access to Easy Exercise and Outdoor Excursions

Did you miss National Hiking Day on Nov. 17? If so, here are some ideas for local and nearby locations where you can -- whether on that actual day or later in the month.These locations are in Cobb County. Plus, the cooler fall and winter weather make hiking a great way to get ready for that upcoming Thanksgiving feast. And you’ll find diverse terrain and a choice of nature or urban walks sure to please experienced and new outdoors people.Here are a few examples of nearby hiking spots for those considering a nearby experience:

Read full story
Georgia State

No Sweat! Top Three Reasons to Get Ready for Winter Hiking in North Georgia While Avoiding Bugs, Snakes and Heat

Once Thanksgiving passes, many hikers we know pack up their gear and wait for spring before venturing out again. But in North Georgia, winter is just another hiking season, with different appeal, unique sights, and a perfect opportunity to escape those indoor blues.

Read full story
Georgia State

Want to Really See Amicalola Falls -- Even from Your Car? Late Fall, Winter Deliver Best Views of This Giant Waterfall

Georgia's Amicalola Falls is one of the state's most visited waterfall parks, so lots of people have seen this impressive waterfall. But if you really want to see Amicalola Falls -- with all the best views along the full length of the 729-foot cascading drop -- then visit in late fall or winter.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Did You Know? Here Are Some Facts About Cobb County Veterans on Veterans Day 2022

On this Veterans Day 2022, our Cobb County population includes an estimated 40,000 veterans of the US Armed Forces. In addition to their brave service in defense of our freedom and country, these Cobb County residents are important members of our community.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Don't Miss These Veterans Day Observances Around Cobb County

Veterans Day observances are underway around Cobb County before the official Nov. 11 observance, and will continue through the weekend. Veterans Day is observed on November 11 each year to recognize all who have served in the US Armed Services. Originally designated in 1938 as Armistice Day, Congress passed and President Dwight Eisenhower signed in 1954 Public Law 380 which made November 11 "Veterans Day."

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love Shack

After yet another incredible barbeque lunch at Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw, I was searching for unique ways to describe the succulent meats, satisfying sides and delicious desserts. But this time, I'm just out of new words and ways to relate how much I enjoyed this most recent visit, and, in fact, every visit I've had to this local eatery.

Read full story
3 comments

The Happiest Place on Earth Is the Next Stop for Harrison Marching Band

Marching Hoyas will perform at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Nov. 6. After a fall marching season spent corralling DC Comics supervillains in its Midnight in Gotham competition show, the Harrison High School is heading to the happiest place on earth.

Read full story
Fairmount, GA

Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North Georgia

When off the interstate routes and traveling through small towns, we're often delighted by amazing stops and shops along these backroads and byways. And such was the case as we drove through Fairmount, GA, population 720 according to the 2020 US Census.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

4 Cobb High School Bands Finish in Top Group at Bands of America Regional Competition

Four Cobb County high school marching bands finished among the top performing bands at the Bands of America regional championships held at Jacksonville State University Oct. 29. The competition included nearly 30 high school marching bands from six southeastern states.

Read full story
2 comments
West Columbia, SC

We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch Milkshake

Driving the interstate from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach near lunchtime in Columbia, SC, we were faced with the usual assortment of exit-centric fast foods, all trying to compete for our passing attention with road sign advertising. But on early-fall Saturday day, we had a little extra time and decided to venture off the raceway to find something with more character.

Read full story
3 comments
Kennesaw, GA

The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-Tastic

When the weather turns cooler, soup figuratively bubbles up to the top of our lunch considerations. In fact, if you saw a cartoon drawing, we'd likely have those little thought bubbles all around us, with the word SOUP! emblazoned in various typefaces to indicate emphasis.

Read full story
Harrison, TN

Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional Championships

The Harrison High School marching band is among 11 Georgia high school bands traveling to Alabama for the Bands of America regional championship competition on Oct. 29 at Jacksonville State University. Other Georgia high schools scheduled to participate include Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lakeside, Lambert, McEachern, Mill Creek, Pope, River Ridge, Walton, and Wesleyan.

Read full story

Don't Miss the Final Days to Submit Your Best Photos for Cobb County's Fun in the Park

The countdown is on, and November 3 is the final day to enter the 2022 Cobb County Parks "Fun in the Park photo contest. You can enter the Cobb County 2022 "Fun in the Park" photo contest through Nov. 3, 2022.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Dallas, GA

This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek

Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Our Special Halloween List of Georgia's Scariest Town, City and County Names

During this spookiest time of the year, we went looking for the Georgia cities, towns and counties with names that conjure up fearsome or frightful feelings. Following is a sampling of some that made our unofficial list of scary-sounding Georgia locations, with a short explanation of why the names creep us out.

Read full story
Savannah, GA

Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night

When it comes to Savannah burial spots, Bonaventure Cemetery is by far the most famous and most visited. The 1995 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, makes Bonaventure a central story location and almost a character on its own. As a result, thousands of visitors each year flock to the cemetery in search of book references, ghost stories, history and the "bird girl" statue from the book's cover.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy