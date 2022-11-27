Marietta, Cobb Cities Hosting Holiday Illumination Events

Tis the season for community holiday tree and decoration lightings, a local tradition where cities and towns host festive gatherings to accompany the inaugural display of downtown holiday decor. This week around Cobb County, several cities are hosting illuminating downtown events.

Local cities around Cobb County are hosting holiday illumination events. Photo by DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

They include:

Marietta, Thursday, Dec. 1. Kick off this holiday season with Santa's arrival to the square. The fun begins at 4PM with performances by local school and church choirs, then Santa makes his Grand Entrance to help the Mayor and the City of Marietta light the tree! There's also an ugly sweater parade and contest, plus letter-writing to Santa. Get more details here.

Acworth, Friday, Dec. 2. Santa is scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. There will be a host of live performances and activities until 8:30 p.m. to help Santa kickoff the holiday season. Bring the entire family to hear Mayor Tommy Allegood read The Night Before Christmas and watch the lighting of the tree on the Plaza behind Henry's. Get full information here.

Kennesaw, Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including stage performances, a vendor market, and free photos with Santa. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 p.m. Find more information here.

Kennesaw, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Join the City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, for the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park Wednesday, December 21st at 5:30 PM. This will be the fourth night of Hanukkah. The Menorah will be lit at Depot Park for the event so there is enough room for attendees, and then moved back to Main Street. There will be a reception before with refreshments available. This will be the third year the event has been held. Learn more here.