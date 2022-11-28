Help Your Youngsters Hook a Prize in Fish Art Event

If you're an adult with pictures of your largest catch ever, have a prize bass mounted on your wall or just like to celebrate the fun of fishing, here's an idea to share your enthusiasm with another generation: The Georgia Youth Fish Art Contest!

The fish art contest can ignite children’s imagination and inspire them to discover more about fish, fishing and conservation.. Photo by Eli Landeche

So, now you have a perfect opportunity to go through all your fishing pictures and share them with your kids and grandkids -- potentially providing the inspiration and subject matter they need for the winning art. Or maybe plan a family outing to a local lake for some outdoor fun.'

And if actual fishing hasn't hooked you or your family, just take a trip to a local aquarium for lots of inspirational ideas.

The 25th annual Georgia Fish Art Contest is part of the international Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest. The programs are designed to inspire children’s imagination and encourage them to discover more about fish and fishing. The program, open to youth in kindergarten through grade 12 anywhere in the world, is free to enter.

To enter, youngsters select a fish species and create an original, hand-done illustration. Participants 4th grade and older will also submit a brief piece of creative writing or an essay pertaining to their chosen species to showcase what they have learned. Youth can win prizes such as Bass Pro Shops gift cards, merchandise from sponsors, and international recognition.

Plus, there are many additional specialty award categories for 2023, including the Guy Harvey Shark Award, the Invader Crusader Award and the Go Fish Georgia Award. These additional contest opportunities may have different species and/or entry requirements. For example, the Go Fish Georgia Award celebrates fish species commonly sought by Georgia anglers. You can find more info about award categories and all requirement details at FishArt.org.

Educators can win a special field trip, too. Participating educators will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a free guided field trip at the Go Fish Education Center (GoFishEducationCenter.com) for one class.

Entries are due by Feb. 28, 2023, and can be submitted digitally or by mail to Marion Baker/Go Fish Education Center (1255 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069).