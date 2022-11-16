No Sweat! Top Three Reasons to Get Ready for Winter Hiking in North Georgia While Avoiding Bugs, Snakes and Heat

Once Thanksgiving passes, many hikers we know pack up their gear and wait for spring before venturing out again. But in North Georgia, winter is just another hiking season, with different appeal, unique sights, and a perfect opportunity to escape those indoor blues.

Winter hiking offers unique views not found in other seasons, like this frozen waterfall landscapes at Amicalola Falls. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

With an above-average 217 sunshiny days annually, North Georgia’s hiking season definitely extends year-round. Winter hiking simply requires a different set of equipment and a brighter outlook for darker days.

Below are our Top 3 reasons we love winter hiking, and look forward to getting outdoors during Georgia’s mild winter season.

1. No Sweat

When you dress warmly for winter hiking, you may end up shedding a layer to avoid a few spots of mild dampness. But compared to the strength-draining, drenching body water works of summer, working up a slight winter sweat signals that you’re getting a good workout while enjoying the outdoors.

With the leaves gone, you can enjoy vistas and panoramas often hidden or obscured during other seasons. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

2. Happy Trails

There’s nothing more annoying than heading out into the great wide open to find yourself shoulder-to-shoulder with a herd of humans. During the winter, Georgia trails often are wide-open, or at least far-less-trafficked than any other time of the year.

3. More to See

Fallen leaves open the view from different angles, often revealing hidden treasures and vistas impossible to spot during other seasons. Winter at Amicalola Falls and Dukes Creek Falls reveals the full vertical splendor of Georgia’s tall falls as they cascade deep into the valleys below.

In winter, you're not likely to see Georgia's snakes, like this water snake resting streamside at Cartersville's Pine Mountain Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

For an extended version with our Top 6 reasons, more photos, and winter hiking suggestions, visit our blog (which includes advertising links that may earn a fee for the author/website) at: https://ourtravelcafe.com/winter-hikes/

Favorite North Georgia Hikes, Year-round

Just a few of our favorite winter-time and year-round North Georgia hikes include Pine Mountain in Cartersville, Amicalola Falls State Park, Duke’s Creek Falls, Red Top Mountain State Park, Pine Log Creek, and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

In January, we had the hidden quarry at Pine Log Creek to ourselves for this wonderful reflective scene. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

You'll find lots more tips for North Georgia hiking spots in at the Georgia section of our blog, OurTravelCafe.com

More from DeanLand

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. And see these recent posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Why Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List

5 Georgia Locations That Guarantee Spectacular Fall Colors

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Two Tennessee Falls With Colorful Fall Foliage

Kayaking the Colorful Pictured Rocks Shoreline

All Posts by DeanLand