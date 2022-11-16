No Sweat! Top Three Reasons to Get Ready for Winter Hiking in North Georgia While Avoiding Bugs, Snakes and Heat

DeanLand

Once Thanksgiving passes, many hikers we know pack up their gear and wait for spring before venturing out again. But in North Georgia, winter is just another hiking season, with different appeal, unique sights, and a perfect opportunity to escape those indoor blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30g8zI_0jCyp2hq00
Winter hiking offers unique views not found in other seasons, like this frozen waterfall landscapes at Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

With an above-average 217 sunshiny days annually, North Georgia’s hiking season definitely extends year-round. Winter hiking simply requires a different set of equipment and a brighter outlook for darker days.

Below are our Top 3 reasons we love winter hiking, and look forward to getting outdoors during Georgia’s mild winter season.

1. No Sweat

When you dress warmly for winter hiking, you may end up shedding a layer to avoid a few spots of mild dampness. But compared to the strength-draining, drenching body water works of summer, working up a slight winter sweat signals that you’re getting a good workout while enjoying the outdoors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BctzW_0jCyp2hq00
With the leaves gone, you can enjoy vistas and panoramas often hidden or obscured during other seasons.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

2. Happy Trails

There’s nothing more annoying than heading out into the great wide open to find yourself shoulder-to-shoulder with a herd of humans. During the winter, Georgia trails often are wide-open, or at least far-less-trafficked than any other time of the year.

3. More to See

Fallen leaves open the view from different angles, often revealing hidden treasures and vistas impossible to spot during other seasons. Winter at Amicalola Falls and Dukes Creek Falls reveals the full vertical splendor of Georgia’s tall falls as they cascade deep into the valleys below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoaBp_0jCyp2hq00
In winter, you're not likely to see Georgia's snakes, like this water snake resting streamside at Cartersville's Pine MountainPhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

For an extended version with our Top 6 reasons, more photos, and winter hiking suggestions, visit our blog

Favorite North Georgia Hikes, Year-round

Just a few of our favorite winter-time and year-round North Georgia hikes include Pine Mountain in Cartersville, Amicalola Falls State Park, Duke’s Creek Falls, Red Top Mountain State Park, Pine Log Creek, and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMllm_0jCyp2hq00
In January, we had the hidden quarry at Pine Log Creek to ourselves for this wonderful reflective scene.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

You'll find lots more tips for North Georgia hiking spots in at the Georgia section of our blog, OurTravelCafe.com

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

