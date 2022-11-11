Don't Miss These Veterans Day Observances Around Cobb County

Veterans Day observances are underway around Cobb County before the official Nov. 11 observance, and will continue through the weekend.

Veterans Day is observed on November 11 each year to recognize all who have served in the US Armed Services. Originally designated in 1938 as Armistice Day, Congress passed and President Dwight Eisenhower signed in 1954 Public Law 380 which made November 11 "Veterans Day."

Veterans Day was officially designated in 1954 by Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

This year, a number of public events are scheduled around Cobb County to observe Veterans Day. However, looming stormy weather already has caused cancellation of one of those events: the Nov. 11 Marietta Veterans Day parade.

Other events and activities scheduled include the following, according to the Cobb County website:

Support Veterans with a Green Light. Show support for veterans by changing a porch light or other light in your home to a green bulb and lighting it through Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The Cobb Board of Commissioners has designated Cobb County as a Green Light for Veterans County and will light up several county buildings green from Nov. 7 - 13.

Kennesaw Lunch Program. The City will honor the service of military members past and present with a free lunch on Friday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required. A small program will include a special guest speaker, a presentation of colors and a POW/MIA recognition ceremony. Guests are welcome. This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club. Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw. They are also offering curbside to-go meals for those unable to eat in the community center.

Acworth Veterans Ceremony. Acworth will hold a Veterans Day ceremony 2 - 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 11 at Patriots Point at Cauble Park.

Powder Springs ceremony. Honor all the men and women who serve or have served in the military, 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial at the Powder Springs Library, in partnership with American Legion Post 294.

The Battery Atlanta Parade and Ceremony

Come together and honor veterans and active-duty military as the Georgia Veterans Day Association presents the 41st Annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade and Observance Ceremony at noon Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Battery Atlanta on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta. This hour-long event will include military and veteran speakers with performances from the 116th Army Band. This formal ceremony will have limited seating, but we encourage attendees to arrive early or bring your own chairs. Everyone is encouraged to attend the Veterans Day Parade and help line the streets to show support for our military men and women.

Veterans Memorial 5K

The Veterans Memorial 5K Run with the American Legion Post 29 honors heroes - past, present, and fallen. The run begins at Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee Street, Marietta on Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 7:30 a.m. for runners, walkers and wheelchairs and 8:30 a.m. for the Tot Trot. All funds raised assist local veterans and military families and support the Shepherds Men SHARE Initiative, the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation and Post 29 Service Officer. More information here.

Aviation History and Technology Center Cookout. Join the Aviation History and Technology Center 3 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 for a veterans day event and show your appreciation for those who have served our nation. Meet many of our community's veterans and offer a sincere thank you, enjoy a cookout, food and drink (free for veterans and spouses), tour the aircraft, and enjoy an outdoor screening of "Into Flight Once More" at 6 p.m. The documentary details the journey of several D-Day veterans' return to Normandy in 2019 about the iconic C-47s they jumped from in 1944. Don't forget your lawn chairs! See the flyer here.