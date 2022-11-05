B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love Shack

After yet another incredible barbeque lunch at Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw, I was searching for unique ways to describe the succulent meats, satisfying sides and delicious desserts. But this time, I'm just out of new words and ways to relate how much I enjoyed this most recent visit, and, in fact, every visit I've had to this local eatery.

Big Shanty Smokehouse on Cherokee Street in Kennesaw is my personal barbeque love shack. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Now, I've been writing about "stuff" for 50 years, and this has NEVER happened before. Whether visiting unique destinations, surveying super sites, or munching magnificent meals, I've always found some satisfactory way to narrate the experience. Seriously, some surprising superlative soon pops into my head that helps me report on my best adventures (because I don't write about the bad ones!)

While the B-52s have a song about another spot, Big Shanty Smokehouse is my personal barbeque love shack.

I'm an admitted barbeque lover and eater, though I don't profess to be expert on the art form. When traveling far and near, I'm a sucker for testing a top-rated local roadside joint. In fact, there are times when my destination is determined solely by the availability of a serious smokehouse.

Big Shanty Smokehouse is my personal barbeque love shack.

I've written before on Newsbreak about some of my Georgia barbeque meals at Bub-Ba-Que in Woodstock and Southern Soul on St. Simons Island. But none of my stops in Texas, Florida, the Carolinas, St. Louis, Chicago and countless other locations are recorded on NewsBreak. (And as I write this on the morning of yet another huge football game between Alabama and my alma mater, LSU, I'll even confess to having detoured off an appointed game-day route to experience the original Alabama Dreamland Barbeque outside of Tuscaloosa.)

My chopped pork combined the moist interior of sweet and satisfying pork with small chunks of the outside "bark." Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

All that is to say despite traveling for plates of pulled pork or heapin' helpins' of smoked brisket and ribs, some of my best barbeque has come from Big Shanty Smokehouse's small shack just off Cherokee Street in nearby Kennesaw.

Each one of my visits starts the same way -- I stare at the small menu of basic barbeque offerings and struggle to make a choice. That's because I've tried and loved them all, plus some of the surprise specials that pop up on the menu board like barbeque tacos, smoked pork belly or duck and turkey ribs.

Staring at the small menu of basic barbeque offerings, I always struggle to make a choice because I love it all. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Pulled chicken? Check. Pork? Yes, both pulled and chopped. Smoked sausage? Sure thing. Salmon? One of my Lenten favorites. Brisket? You BET! Each has been its one fantastic flavor fete, accompanied by varying quantities of the accompanying sauce.

Until my most recent visit, I could not pick a favorite. But now I can: the plate of outside chopped smoked pork. It included pieces that combined the moist interior of sweet and satisfying pork with small chunks of the outside "bark" plus that in-between layer featuring the pink smoke ring that virtually shouts flavor, Flavor, FLAVOR!

Without a doubt, that was my favorite plate E-V-E-R at Big Shanty Smokehouse. Except, I also recall another incredible combo plate of pulled pork and smoke sausage. Or, what about that group rib meal with two full slabs of perfectly cooked killer ribs that I brought home and shared with the family? Several family members still accuse me of consuming the lion's share of that meal.

Don't miss the handwritten specials board inside, featuring occasional items like barbeque tacos and duck and turkey ribs. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

And the sides. There's not a lot of them to choose, but if you're limited to only two on your platter, there's a dilemma. I'm a huge fan of baked beans as my barbeque side, and at Big Shanty, I double-down on that choice. Here, you get a multi-bean mixture of baked beans, black beans and kidney beans, all in a succulent sauce with pork pieces, too. My wife is a cole slaw lover, and the homemade slaw here is finely chopped, well seasoned and a perfect accompaniment for your platter or sandwich.

OK, in summary, let's say that my favorite meal ever at Big Shanty Smokehouse always is the most recent meal. That's because despite being stuffed from smoky entrees, baked beans and banana pudding, I'm always ready to return for yet another barbeque adventure there.

My favorite meal: always my most recent at the funky little shack housing Big Shanty Smokehouse. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Since I'm just out of words to describe my visits, here's my last tip: get to Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw and try it yourself. And, you can read what others have to say at restaurantguru.com.

