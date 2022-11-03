The Happiest Place on Earth Is the Next Stop for Harrison Marching Band

Marching Hoyas will perform at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Nov. 6

After a fall marching season spent corralling DC Comics supervillains in its Midnight in Gotham competition show, the Harrison High School is heading to the happiest place on earth.

The Harrison High School marching band will lead a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Nov. 6. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The Harrison HS Marching Band will lead a parade down Main Street USA at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom on Sunday, Nov. 6. Parade time is scheduled at 2:30 pm, with a start in the Adventure Land area of Magic Kingdom. The band will march the traditional Disney parade route, which winds through Adventure Land, turns in front of Cinderella’s Castle, then proceeds down Main Street USA toward the Magic Kingdom entrance.

For the band, the event marks a return to parade performances. Harrison previously has performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade, the Dublin, Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, at Universal Studio’s Florida theme park, a variety of football bowl-season parades, and Cobb County events.

The Harrison Band recently completed its 2022 marching competition season, performing in two Bands of America Regional Championships and a Georgia regional band competition. The Hoya band finished second out of nearly 30 bands at the Bands of America Carolina Regional Championships at Wake Forest University. The band also placed sixth overall at the hyper-competitive Bands of America Regional Championships at Jacksonville State University. Early in the season, Harrison won the overall grand championship at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic.

Harrison's marching band completed its competition season with two Bands of America Regional Championship events. Photo: Harrison Bands

After returning from the Disney trip, the Harrison Band is scheduled to accompany the Hoya football team to its round one state playoff game. The marching band then wraps up its season with a fall reception and awards program.

Throughout the 2022 marching season, the band performed its Midnight in Gotham competition show. The show featured an array of costumed villains from DC Comics’ Batman series, including Harley Quinn and Cat Woman in the Color Guard, a percussion section of Joker characters and the front pit dressed as the Riddler. A haunting soprano saxophone performance featured Poison Ivy emerging from a neon-colored hiding place, then strolling around and through the marching band ranks – all while the band demonstrated precision marching, choreographed steps, and a visible feeling of enjoyment.

2022 was a successful season for Harrison, which finished in top positions at all its local and Bands of America Regional events. Photo: Harrison Bands

Show music included Theme from Batman by Danny Elfman, Audivi Media Nocte by Oliver Waespe, Finale from Batman by Danny Elfman, Can’t Fight City Halloween by Michael Giacchino, Chase Noir from Batman Forever by Elliot Goldenthal, Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande, and Victory from Batman Forever by Elliot Goldenthal.