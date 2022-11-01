Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North Georgia

When off the interstate routes and traveling through small towns, we're often delighted by amazing stops and shops along these backroads and byways. And such was the case as we drove through Fairmount, GA, population 720 according to the 2020 US Census.

On the way to hike at nearby and scenic Fort Mountain State Park, we found a wonderful roadside ice cream shop. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Traveling in the morning to nearby Fort Mountain State Park, we spotted Southern Creamery Co. alongside US Highway 411. Attracted by the promise of homemade ice cream, we noted the location and committed ourselves to a stop on the return for a well-earned, post-hike treat. Hours later, after hiking at Fort Mountain Lake and taking in the fall foliage on other trails, we wandered in for a post-lunch dessert.

This delightful little restaurant serves up breakfast and lunch sandwiches, baked goods, a wide variety of coffee and -- YES! -- homemade ice cream. After a filling lunch, we feasted with only our eyes on the coffee menu and other sweet baked treats. Then, we got serious and started considering our ice cream options.

We counted 16 flavors of this rich, creamy goodness, then got busy trying to decide which ONE to select. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We counted 16 amazing flavors of creamy, homemade richness on display in the frozen case. We ruled out some of the kiddie flavors like cotton candy, spooky birthday and spooky birthday cake, though our grandkids would have loved them.

Despite our temptation, we resisted the urge to ask for tastes of all the rest. I did taste the root beer float flavor, before settling instead on the seasonal pumpkin spice latte flavor. Glenda tasted the bread pudding, then opted for the butterscotch.

We stepped outside on the small patio, found a table in the shade, and dug into the heaping single scoop of each treat. And we're not exaggerating when we say that single scoop was as large as the typical double scoops we get at some of the chain ice cream shops in the Atlanta suburbs near home.

The single scoop of pumpkin spice latte was larger than double scoops we get at chain shops in the Atlanta suburbs. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

My pumpkin spice latte delivered on real pumpkin and latte flavors, then revealed some crunchy candy surprises mixed in. The thick, rich, creamy ice cream delighted my taste buds, and also that exquisite mouth feel of real ice cream -- you know the kind that melts in your mouth in a thick, almost-syrupy texture instead of those ice crystals you get in so many store and chain ice creams.

That near-golden color promised a flavorful bite of banana pudding, and it didn't disappoint. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Glenda offered a taste of her banana pudding ice cream treat, and being a polite southern gentleman, I couldn't refuse. The deep, golden color resembled that of a ripe banana, and the ensuing taste doubled-down on that expectation. Mixed in with bits of vanilla wafer cookie, the sweet flavor was an almost-exact replica of banana pudding.

We quickly added Southern Creamery to our "must return" list for future trips. Next time, we'll be sure to stop on the way up for coffee and sweets, then on the way back for more delightful homemade ice cream treats.

You'll find Southern Creamery at 2573 US 411, Fairmount, GA, 30139, and at their website.