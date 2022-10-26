Harrison, TN

Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional Championships

DeanLand

The Harrison High School marching band is among 11 Georgia high school bands traveling to Alabama for the Bands of America regional championship competition on Oct. 29 at Jacksonville State University. Other Georgia high schools scheduled to participate include Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, Lakeside, Lambert, McEachern, Mill Creek, Pope, River Ridge, Walton, and Wesleyan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLHQO_0im4erhr00
Harrison High School and 10 other Georgia high school bands will compete at Bands of America championships.Photo: Harrison Bands

Approximately 30 bands from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina are scheduled to perform at this event, one of 15 regional competitions hosted by Bands of America during the month of October. The event will be hosted at the 24,000-seat Burgess-Snow Field on the campus of Jacksonville State University and is expected to draw a huge crowd of parents, families, performers, and marching band fans. More than 3,000 high school performers will compete in the music event.

Harrison Bands and all other entered high school bands will perform during a day-long preliminary competition. The top 12 bands as selected by a panel of certified judges will return for a finals event in the evening.

Judges evaluate performances on music, visual and general effect categories. Under Band of America guidelines, the musical component of the show receives 60 percent of the judging value, with visual and general components accounting for the remainder.

Band shows also are subject to tightly controlled timelines. Bands have only four minutes to enter the field and complete set-up that includes marchers, pit instruments, sound equipment and all props. Then the bands perform their creative musical and choreographed performances, ranging from six to 11 minutes. Bands are allowed just two minutes upon completion to clear props and all marchers from the competition field. Points are deducted for any time violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKLYP_0im4erhr00
Bands have only four minutes to enter the field and complete set-up; then two minutes to clear the field after their performance.Photo: Harrison Bands

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises.

