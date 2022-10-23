Don't Miss the Final Days to Submit Your Best Photos for Cobb County's Fun in the Park

The countdown is on, and November 3 is the final day to enter the 2022 Cobb County Parks "Fun in the Park photo contest.

You can enter the Cobb County 2022 "Fun in the Park" photo contest through Nov. 3, 2022. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

With more than 80 Cobb County parks featuring more than 6,000 acres, there's no shortage of photo possibilities for the fall contest. The Fun in the Park contest is open to any photographer, with a limit of 10 entries per person. Deadline for entry is November 3, 2022. Winning photos from prior years can be viewed online.

There are three categories for 2022 entries:

General Category, defined as any photo/any subject that depicts ‘Fun in the Park’

Sports and Action, including any photo depicting sports and/or action in the park

Nature and Wildlife, focused on photos of nature or wildlife in the park

The sports and action category is open to a wide range of activities in Cobb County Parks, like Cobblestone Golf Course. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Photos will be judged by the Cobb Photographic Society, one of the the area's most established camera clubs, and Cobb County PARKS. First, second, third place and honorable mentions will be awarded in each category, and winners will receive plaques recognizing their achievements.

Complete rules are available on the Cobb County PARKS website, where a digital entry form also can be downloaded.

The nature and wildlife category offers a plethora of creative options for entry. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

All photos must have been taken at a Cobb County park, facility, activity or event. Any county or city park in Cobb County accepted. Please note that this excludes National Parks (i.e. Kennesaw Mountain and Chattahoochee River National Park) and parks on private property. You'll find an inclusive listing of all Cobb County Parks at the county website: https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks