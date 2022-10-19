Our Special Halloween List of Georgia's Scariest Town, City and County Names

During this spookiest time of the year, we went looking for the Georgia cities, towns and counties with names that conjure up fearsome or frightful feelings. Following is a sampling of some that made our unofficial list of scary-sounding Georgia locations, with a short explanation of why the names creep us out.

For the full list of 12 scary-sounding Georgia locations, visit our website, ourtravelcafe.com, which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising.

We found Georgia cities, towns and counties with names that strike fear in our hearts. Find out where and why. Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Meansville. If one of Taylor Swift’s hit songs had a hometown, this would be it. Things must not be so bad in this Pike County town named for homesteader John Means, as the town recorded a population increase of nearly 50% from 2010 to 2020.

Portal. Located in rural east Georgia’s Bulloch County, one wonders just what kind of portal exists here. To another dimension? Another time? The fact that the population here in 2020 was exactly the same as 2010 creates some suspicions. Oh, and wouldn’t this be the perfect location to rebuild the Georgia Guidestones?

Roswell. Just the name affiliation with the more famous town in New Mexico raises the specter of aliens running wild through the square. While there are no (known!) space aliens, there is an Area 51 here.

Toombs County. Our lives, and our Georgia list, end in tombs. Of course, the spelling is different, but we love the serendipitous coincidence. One of the most famous tombs in Toombs County: Olympic and world weightlifting champion, Paul Anderson. His tombstone includes an artist rendering of a weightlifter.

Want to see the list of all 12 scary-sounding Georgia cities? Check out our website: https://ourtravelcafe.com/scary-names/ Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Our Full List of Scary-Sounding Spots

For the full list of 12 scary-sounding Georgia locations, visit our website, ourtravelcafe.com.

More from DeanLand

I'm a Georgia based family outing, Georgia outdoors and travel blogger. You can follow my blog at: OurTravelCafe.com. You can also follow me here on Newsbreak. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer.

Short and Easy Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Spectacular Fall Foliage at 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia Parks

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Watch Stranded Starfish Struggle Back to the Sea (video)

Loving Lula Falls (video)

Kenny Chesney Is Helping Save the Georgia Coast

All NewsBreak Stories and Videos by DeanLand