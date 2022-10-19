Our Special Halloween List of Georgia's Scariest Town, City and County Names

DeanLand

During this spookiest time of the year, we went looking for the Georgia cities, towns and counties with names that conjure up fearsome or frightful feelings. Following is a sampling of some that made our unofficial list of scary-sounding Georgia locations, with a short explanation of why the names creep us out.

For the full list of 12 scary-sounding Georgia locations, visit our website, ourtravelcafe.com, which includes some links where the author/website may earn a fee for advertising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1MQw_0ifPMcYf00
We found Georgia cities, towns and counties with names that strike fear in our hearts. Find out where and why.Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Meansville. If one of Taylor Swift’s hit songs had a hometown, this would be it. Things must not be so bad in this Pike County town named for homesteader John Means, as the town recorded a population increase of nearly 50% from 2010 to 2020.

Portal. Located in rural east Georgia’s Bulloch County, one wonders just what kind of portal exists here. To another dimension? Another time? The fact that the population here in 2020 was exactly the same as 2010 creates some suspicions. Oh, and wouldn’t this be the perfect location to rebuild the Georgia Guidestones?

Roswell. Just the name affiliation with the more famous town in New Mexico raises the specter of aliens running wild through the square. While there are no (known!) space aliens, there is an Area 51 here.

Toombs County. Our lives, and our Georgia list, end in tombs. Of course, the spelling is different, but we love the serendipitous coincidence. One of the most famous tombs in Toombs County: Olympic and world weightlifting champion, Paul Anderson. His tombstone includes an artist rendering of a weightlifter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3p0i_0ifPMcYf00
Want to see the list of all 12 scary-sounding Georgia cities? Check out our website: https://ourtravelcafe.com/scary-names/Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Our Full List of Scary-Sounding Spots

For the full list of 12 scary-sounding Georgia locations, visit our website, ourtravelcafe.com.

More from DeanLand

I'm a Georgia based family outing, Georgia outdoors and travel blogger. You can follow my blog at: OurTravelCafe.com. You can also follow me here on Newsbreak. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer.

Short and Easy Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Spectacular Fall Foliage at 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia Parks

Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas on the Silver Comet Trail

Watch Stranded Starfish Struggle Back to the Sea (video)

Loving Lula Falls (video)

Kenny Chesney Is Helping Save the Georgia Coast

All NewsBreak Stories and Videos by DeanLand

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Haunted Houses# Spooky Towns# Haunted Mansions# Ghost Stories

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
5043 followers

More from DeanLand

Don't Miss the Final Days to Submit Your Best Photos for Cobb County's Fun in the Park

The countdown is on, and November 3 is the final day to enter the 2022 Cobb County Parks "Fun in the Park photo contest. You can enter the Cobb County 2022 "Fun in the Park" photo contest through Nov. 3, 2022.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Dallas, GA

This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek

Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.

Read full story
2 comments
Savannah, GA

Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night

When it comes to Savannah burial spots, Bonaventure Cemetery is by far the most famous and most visited. The 1995 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, makes Bonaventure a central story location and almost a character on its own. As a result, thousands of visitors each year flock to the cemetery in search of book references, ghost stories, history and the "bird girl" statue from the book's cover.

Read full story
1 comments
Acworth, GA

We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween Scarecrows

Visiting Acworth for some walking at Logan Farm Park and then checking out the annual Halloween scarecrow displays, our grandsons were eager for a special treat at downtown's newest ice cream shop. So we ambled into Scoops to survey, then sample, the wide selection of tempting tidbits tantalizingly displayed throughout the festive store.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Two Cobb County High School Marching Bands Finish Atop Carolina Regional Competition

Two marching bands from Cobb County -- Harrison and Walton -- finished near the top of the Bands of America regional competition held at Wake Forest University this weekend. The Harrison Marching Band show, Midnight in Gotham, featured characters and graphics inspired by DC Comics, with music from Batman movies.Photo: Harrison Bands.

Read full story
1 comments
Winston-salem, NC

Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-Carolinas

The Harrison High School Marching Band will compete in the upcoming regional Bands of America Carolina Regional event to be held in Winston-Salem, NC, on Oct. 15. Approximately 30 bands from six southeastern states are scheduled to perform at this event, one of 15 regional competitions hosted by Bands of America during the month of October. The event will be hosted at the 10,000-seat Truist Field on the campus of Wake Forest University and is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd of parents, families, performers, and marching band fans. More than 3,000 high school performers will compete in the music event. Tickets and more information are available here.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from Atlanta

If you love to see fall foliage without lots of effort, Georgia's Cloudland Canyon State Park may be the perfect place to visit. The short, flat Overlook Trail at Cloudland Canyon State Park offers a quick walk that reaches two panoramic overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic Downtown

We don't need to find new reasons to visit historic downtown Woodstock, as it's already one of our favorite stops north of Atlanta. But if you need another reason to drive up I-575 for a fun fall activity in this quaint city, try the annual scarecrow invasion that lines Main Street with creative, fun and scary Halloween decorations.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

Acworth's Creative Scarecrow Displays Get Lots of Looks While Also Driving More Downtown Visits

Driving on Main Street in Acworth, don't be frightened by the creative scarecrow displays, an annual Halloween-time highlight for the historic downtown. This expansive side-show themed scarecrow display in Acworth is sponsored by Two LiRu Antiques, which has more in the store window.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Myrtle Beach, SC

Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Restarting the Legendary Amtrak Cascades Calls for Some Reflection on a Prior Leisurely Trip Along this Scenic Route

As Amtrak restarts it's famed Cascades route, we're recalling our wonderful trip on one of the most scenic of Amtrak's US routes. Ever-changing scenery and stunning views await all along the legendary route of the Amtrak Cascades.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
1 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching Classic

In its first competition of 2022, the Harrison High School Marching Band earned Band Grand Champion honors at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic held Oct. 8 at West Forsyth High School. Bands from North Georgia competed in the marching competition hosted by the Pride of the West Marching Band from West Forsyth HS.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HS

Harrison High School from Kennesaw, GA, earned Band Grand Champion honors at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic held Oct. 8 at West Forsyth High School. Bands from around North Georgia competed in the marching competition hosted by the Pride of the West Marching Band from West Forsyth HS.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort

We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.

Read full story
Dawsonville, GA

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:

Read full story
1 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River Walk

We found serenity, wonderful scenery and Sasquatch, all while walking the riverfront Tennessee River Trail in Chattanooga. You can take a selfie with Sasquatch along the Tennessee River Walk in ChattanoogaPhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story

14 Students from Harrison High Bands Inducted into Music Honor Society

Fourteen students from the Harrison High School Bands program have been inducted to the Tri-M Music Honor Society for 2022-2023. 14 members of the Harrison Bands program were inducted to the Tri-M Music Honor Society for 2022.Graphic: Harrison Bands.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Fall Is the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw Mountain

With lower humidity and cool morning temperatures, fall is the perfect time to enjoy a sunrise hike. And one of our favorites near Atlanta is at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Read full story
Georgia State

Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks

Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy