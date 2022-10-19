Savannah, GA

Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night

DeanLand

When it comes to Savannah burial spots, Bonaventure Cemetery is by far the most famous and most visited. The 1995 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, makes Bonaventure a central story location and almost a character on its own. As a result, thousands of visitors each year flock to the cemetery in search of book references, ghost stories, history and the "bird girl" statue from the book's cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b83Uu_0ieEgclh00
Within an easy walk of tourist areas, Colonial Park Cemetery contains the resting places of some of Savannah's leading denizens.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Yet, fewer find the closer-in and older Savannah cemetery within easy walking distance of the main tourist areas in the historic district, which also contains the resting places of some of Savannah's leading denizens. Known through its history as Old Cemetery, Old Brick Graveyard, South Broad Street Cemetery, or Christ Church Cemetery, it's now named Colonial Park and has been a city park rather than a cemetery since 1853, when it was closed to interments.

While the larger Bonaventure Cemetery touts more statuesque memorials and tree-lined roadways, Colonial Park contains more than 10,000 grave sites packed into six acres and dating back more than 100 years before its famous cousin was first used as a burial ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9Qn2_0ieEgclh00
Colonial Park cemetery was in use 100 years before its more famous cousin, Bonaventure Cemetery.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

But you won't find an official count of burials or an accurate list of the historic occupants anywhere. For the first 50 years, Christ Church didn't keep records of the burials at the cemetery, according to OfficialSavannahGuide.com. And today, only about 600 headstones remain at the site, many too difficult to read due to weathering and others attached to the cemetery wall rather than marking any specific gravesite.

Still, some gravesites are well-known and easily spotted, thanks to historical plaques erected by the Georgia Historical Commission. Among those are James Johnston, Georgia's first newspaper publisher and printer; James Wilde, a military officer shot through the heart on the fourth exchange of a duel; William Scarborough, the founder of the Savannah Steamship Company; and more than 700 victims of the yellow fever outbreak of 1820.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pr19p_0ieEgclh00
Several duelists, including a military officer shot through the heart on the fourth exchange of a duel, are buried in Colonial Park.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

As with virtually all cemeteries -- especially these older and storied sites -- it's easy to find ghost stories about the undead who may wander here and elsewhere in the city. A Google or YouTube search will turn up plenty of results around Halloween, like the questionable account of Rene Rondolier and the Hanging Tree. Or maybe tales of a green shadow floating above the grave sites. We'll leave that research to you, or you can try one of the city's plethora of ghost tours. BTW, The "Ghost Stories" series featuring paranormal investigator Zak Bagans filmed an episode in Savannah, but didn't include the cemetery.

A final note about these ghost stories: you'll have to explore them during the day or at night from outside the cemetery fence, even at Halloween. Colonial Park cemetery is closed to visitors during night hours -- meaning that only the inhabitants are allowed inside the fences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsjSQ_0ieEgclh00
Unless you're one of the ghostly inhabitants, Colonial Park cemetery (and others in Savannah) are closed to you at night.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More from DeanLand

I'm a Georgia based family outing, Georgia outdoors and travel blogger. You can follow my blog at: OurTravelCafe.com. You can also follow me here on Newsbreak. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer.

And see these Georgia posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

Favorite Outings on St. Simons Island

My BBQ Love Letter to Southern Soul

Why Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List

5 Georgia Locations That Guarantee Spectacular Fall Colors

Kenny Chesney Is Helping Save the Georgia Coast

All NewsBreak Stories and Videos by DeanLand

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Ghost stories# cemetery tours# history# graves

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
5043 followers

More from DeanLand

Don't Miss the Final Days to Submit Your Best Photos for Cobb County's Fun in the Park

The countdown is on, and November 3 is the final day to enter the 2022 Cobb County Parks "Fun in the Park photo contest. You can enter the Cobb County 2022 "Fun in the Park" photo contest through Nov. 3, 2022.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Dallas, GA

This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine Creek

Just north of Dallas, GA, a tall steel trestle carries the Southern Railway tracks across Pumpkinvine Creek. On a Sunday morning in October 1903, engineer Jim Nichols pushed the throttles on his southbound 25-car train. The train sped forward, and it gained more speed on the steep down grade heading toward the creek. Once on the trestle, the iron bridge began to vibrate and sway.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Our Special Halloween List of Georgia's Scariest Town, City and County Names

During this spookiest time of the year, we went looking for the Georgia cities, towns and counties with names that conjure up fearsome or frightful feelings. Following is a sampling of some that made our unofficial list of scary-sounding Georgia locations, with a short explanation of why the names creep us out.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween Scarecrows

Visiting Acworth for some walking at Logan Farm Park and then checking out the annual Halloween scarecrow displays, our grandsons were eager for a special treat at downtown's newest ice cream shop. So we ambled into Scoops to survey, then sample, the wide selection of tempting tidbits tantalizingly displayed throughout the festive store.

Read full story
1 comments
Cobb County, GA

Two Cobb County High School Marching Bands Finish Atop Carolina Regional Competition

Two marching bands from Cobb County -- Harrison and Walton -- finished near the top of the Bands of America regional competition held at Wake Forest University this weekend. The Harrison Marching Band show, Midnight in Gotham, featured characters and graphics inspired by DC Comics, with music from Batman movies.Photo: Harrison Bands.

Read full story
1 comments
Winston-salem, NC

Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-Carolinas

The Harrison High School Marching Band will compete in the upcoming regional Bands of America Carolina Regional event to be held in Winston-Salem, NC, on Oct. 15. Approximately 30 bands from six southeastern states are scheduled to perform at this event, one of 15 regional competitions hosted by Bands of America during the month of October. The event will be hosted at the 10,000-seat Truist Field on the campus of Wake Forest University and is expected to draw a near-capacity crowd of parents, families, performers, and marching band fans. More than 3,000 high school performers will compete in the music event. Tickets and more information are available here.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from Atlanta

If you love to see fall foliage without lots of effort, Georgia's Cloudland Canyon State Park may be the perfect place to visit. The short, flat Overlook Trail at Cloudland Canyon State Park offers a quick walk that reaches two panoramic overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Woodstock, GA

Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic Downtown

We don't need to find new reasons to visit historic downtown Woodstock, as it's already one of our favorite stops north of Atlanta. But if you need another reason to drive up I-575 for a fun fall activity in this quaint city, try the annual scarecrow invasion that lines Main Street with creative, fun and scary Halloween decorations.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

Acworth's Creative Scarecrow Displays Get Lots of Looks While Also Driving More Downtown Visits

Driving on Main Street in Acworth, don't be frightened by the creative scarecrow displays, an annual Halloween-time highlight for the historic downtown. This expansive side-show themed scarecrow display in Acworth is sponsored by Two LiRu Antiques, which has more in the store window.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Myrtle Beach, SC

Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.

Read full story
2 comments
Oregon State

Restarting the Legendary Amtrak Cascades Calls for Some Reflection on a Prior Leisurely Trip Along this Scenic Route

As Amtrak restarts it's famed Cascades route, we're recalling our wonderful trip on one of the most scenic of Amtrak's US routes. Ever-changing scenery and stunning views await all along the legendary route of the Amtrak Cascades.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
1 comments
Kennesaw, GA

Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching Classic

In its first competition of 2022, the Harrison High School Marching Band earned Band Grand Champion honors at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic held Oct. 8 at West Forsyth High School. Bands from North Georgia competed in the marching competition hosted by the Pride of the West Marching Band from West Forsyth HS.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HS

Harrison High School from Kennesaw, GA, earned Band Grand Champion honors at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic held Oct. 8 at West Forsyth High School. Bands from around North Georgia competed in the marching competition hosted by the Pride of the West Marching Band from West Forsyth HS.

Read full story
Acworth, GA

Finding This Acworth Restaurant Is a Chore, But It's So Worth the Effort

We enjoy the wide menu variety and excellent flavors at Acworth's Thai Basil and Sushi Zen each time we visit. But we just don't visit enough because it's out of our direct "line of sight" when we're making dining decisions while driving on Cobb Parkway.

Read full story
Dawsonville, GA

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:

Read full story
1 comments
Chattanooga, TN

Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River Walk

We found serenity, wonderful scenery and Sasquatch, all while walking the riverfront Tennessee River Trail in Chattanooga. You can take a selfie with Sasquatch along the Tennessee River Walk in ChattanoogaPhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story

14 Students from Harrison High Bands Inducted into Music Honor Society

Fourteen students from the Harrison High School Bands program have been inducted to the Tri-M Music Honor Society for 2022-2023. 14 members of the Harrison Bands program were inducted to the Tri-M Music Honor Society for 2022.Graphic: Harrison Bands.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Fall Is the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw Mountain

With lower humidity and cool morning temperatures, fall is the perfect time to enjoy a sunrise hike. And one of our favorites near Atlanta is at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

Read full story
Georgia State

Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks

Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy