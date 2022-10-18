We Scooped Up Tasty Treats at Acworth's Newest Ice Cream Shop After Visiting Downtown's Halloween Scarecrows

Visiting Acworth for some walking at Logan Farm Park and then checking out the annual Halloween scarecrow displays, our grandsons were eager for a special treat at downtown's newest ice cream shop. So we ambled into Scoops to survey, then sample, the wide selection of tempting tidbits tantalizingly displayed throughout the festive store.

Our 10-year-old grandson gives grandpa the side-eye look while enjoying an enormous double scoop of birthday cake ice cream at Scoops. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Fortunately for us, we had advised the grandsons that they were limited to only one selection each. While that ultimately increased the amount of time we spent in the store considering all the available options, they finally both settled on ice cream rather than the vast array of packaged candies, rich chocolates, homemade cookies and baked goods. Luckily for us, calories don't count when you consume with your eyes.

While the grandsons debated, we wandered the store for future gift ideas, confident that the extensive chocolate display would satisfy the sweet birthday, anniversary and holiday gift needs for nearby friends and relatives.

That wide-eyed look you get when everyone is happy with the flavor and size choices, and it's time to eat! Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Finally, the selection debate ended among the littles, and we were ready to order from the 30+ flavors of ice cream waiting in the display case. Of course, we sampled a few first, just to be certain that we found the perfect flavor combinations from the wide array of choices. Among the final choice favorites were Superman and birthday cake, both colorful, fun and flavorful kiddie picks. Our adult picks include peanut butter brownie, pecan praline and sea turtle, a sweet and slightly salty take on a traditional turtle.

We were reminded that while we set a limit on items, we didn't set a size standard. So we debated from choices here. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Settled on flavors, we then had to decide on sizes. The grandsons quickly reminded us that we hadn't set a limit. They closely examined the tempting display of one scoop, two scoop and three scoop cups, traditional cake cones, waffle cones, chocolate-and-candy-sprinkle covered ultimate cones and the chocolate-covered ultimate bowl. With a little persuasion, we convinced them that two scoops was likely enough to satisfy their treat needs, while keeping grandparents in good standing with mom and dad.

After a walk at Logan Farm Park and taking in the scarecrow displays, we were ready for a treat -- and some in-store clowning around, too. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We'll note here that the smooth and creamy ice cream is specially-made for Scoops. You can trust us that there is a notable difference from other ice cream. Or, better yet, you can drop in and give it your own taste test.

You'll find Scoops on historic Main Street in Acworth, at 4839 North Main St.

During the Halloween scarecrow parade, the display at Scoops is inspired by artist Wayne Thiebaud. The outdoor clowning is GiGi inspired. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

