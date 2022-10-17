Two Cobb County High School Marching Bands Finish Atop Carolina Regional Competition

Two marching bands from Cobb County -- Harrison and Walton -- finished near the top of the Bands of America regional competition held at Wake Forest University this weekend.

The Harrison Marching Band show, Midnight in Gotham, featured characters and graphics inspired by DC Comics, with music from Batman movies. Photo: Harrison Bands

The Harrison Hoya marching band captured the second spot overall. Walton High school finished in the third position, trailing Harrison by less than one point in the overall scores. Catawba High School from South Carolina won first place overall at the event.

Harrison also tied with Catawba for outstanding overall music performance in the finals, while Walton was awarded the outstanding visual performance for the finals.

Nearly 30 marching bands from six states competed in the day-long event. The Carolinas Regional was one of 15 regional competitions hosted by Bands of America during the month of October.

The Harrison High School Marching Band performs at the Bands of America Carolina Regional, where they took second overall. Photo: Harrison Bands

Harrison performed its 2022 competition show, Midnight in Gotham, featuring characters from DC Comics and graphics inspired by the comics and movies. Harrison's musical performance included Theme from Batman by Danny Elfman, Audivi Media Nocte by Oliver Waespe, Finale from Batman by Danny Elfman, Can’t Fight City Halloween by Michael Giacchino, Chase Noir from Batman Forever by Elliot Goldenthal, Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande, and Victory from Batman Forever by Elliot Goldenthal.

Walton performed its competition show entitled Ordinary/Extraordinary, with music including Ordinary World by Duran Duran, Cambridge 1963 by Johann Johannsson, Machiavelli’s Conscience by Michael Markowski, Stroke of Genius: Picasso by Lorne Balfe and Extraordinary by Brandon Smith.

The Harrison and Walton bands will perform again in Bands of America competition at Jacksonville State University on Oct. 29. They will be joined by the Hillgrove, Kennesaw Mountain, McEachern, Pope high school bands from Cobb County, all among approximately 30 marching bands from six states scheduled to compete.