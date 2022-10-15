Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from Atlanta

If you love to see fall foliage without lots of effort, Georgia's Cloudland Canyon State Park may be the perfect place to visit.

The short, flat Overlook Trail at Cloudland Canyon State Park offers a quick walk that reaches two panoramic overlooks. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The drive north from the Atlanta area to the park is a visual delight, winding along scenic Georgia backroads. And once you arrive, a spectacular panorama awaits at the canyon's edge -- just yards away in a near effortless stroll from the main parking lot.

Cloudland Canyon State Park is located on the Western edge of Lookout Mountain and features 3,485 acres of heavily-wooded mountain sides and valleys. Both National Geographic and Conde Nast put Cloudland Canyon on their lists of the best state parks in the United States. The park is filled with waterfalls, a 1,000 foot canyon, wild caves and plentiful wildlife.

While hikers and waterfall seekers flock to the multiple waterfalls located down hundreds of stairs in the canyon bottom, fall leaf peekers don't have to exert that much effort to enjoy the natural beauty of the changing seasons. Instead, foliage followers can park in the main parking lot, walk a few hundred yards and peer across to the far canyon wall to enjoy a palette of astounding fall colors.

We took this picture just yards away from the main parking lot, looking across at the West canyon rim. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

For those who want a few more vantage points, the overlook trail follows the canyon's edge and offers multiple viewing platforms for amazing panoramas. The trail is 1/2 mile in length, but it's not necessary to walk the full length. Walking to the main overlook is less than 1/4 mile out. The paved trail is relatively flat, but does have some cracks and broken spots. Benches are located along the route for resting.

The more adventurous might also take the full rim trail for more overlook views, or even climb down (and then back up!) the 600+ stairs leading to the canyon floor and the waterfalls.

Descending the stairs to the canyon floor reveals waterfalls surrounded by fall color. Photo: Dean Land / Our Travel Cafe

For the best route from near Atlanta that blends convenience with scenery, we take I-75 and exit at exit 320. Then we follow Georgia 126 west to the park. Along the way, we enjoy the scenic and colorful hillsides at Johns Mountain Wildlife Management Area and the bucolic farmland in the surrounding area.

Note that Cloudland Canyon can be crowded on weekends, and parking lots may close temporarily. There's also a state park parking fee for a day visit. If you plan to make a weekend of it, Cloudland Canyon offers a number of camping options, including some funky yurts for an upscale experience.

Using the panoramic function, we shot this with our cell phone from the main observation area on the Overlook Trail. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

