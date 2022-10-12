Woodstock, GA

Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic Downtown

DeanLand

We don't need to find new reasons to visit historic downtown Woodstock, as it's already one of our favorite stops north of Atlanta. But if you need another reason to drive up I-575 for a fun fall activity in this quaint city, try the annual scarecrow invasion that lines Main Street with creative, fun and scary Halloween decorations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMTJ1_0iWB8r9E00
More than 100 scarecrows line the main streets of Woodstock during the annual October scarecrow invasion.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Like the more famous Woodstock of 1960s notoriety, Woodstock, GA, comes with its own vibe. The once sleepy railroad trackside town has transformed its downtown to a near-perfect blend of historic preservation, contemporary shopping, fun and fantastic food options and planned growth.

Through early October, the city's annual scarecrow invasion brings more than 100 locally-created scarecrow displays to the downtown area for viewing some fun frights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Puhzh_0iWB8r9E00
Displays range from friendly to frightful, and everywhere in between. You'll find an assortment of options to delight everyone.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Portrayals include the usual assortment of Halloween frights, plus cartoon and movie characters, lots of pirates, and many local themes. While some displays included one scarecrow, many featured elaborate sets with multiple figures, sound and even motion. Our littles love the interactive displays, which mostly included the opportunity to sit and take a picture with the friendly frights.

We always combine our annual scarecrow soiree with an extended visit, often walking the Noonday Creek trail and stopping for snacks, sweets or some other edible treat before or after the scarecrow visitation. In fact, we did a blog about one of our weekday walking adventures in Woodstock.

Stopping in the Woodstock Visitors Center, located in the historic Dean’s Store, we get the latest news of events in and around downtown. You can also pick up a map a brochure of the historic downtown walking tour, of which Dean's Store stop 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ramdt_0iWB8r9E00
Many of the displays are interactive, and feature spots for kids of all ages to pose for photos.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More Scarecrow Delights

Woodstock, Acworth and Kennesaw all offer scarecrow events in the fall, and we like to visit each of them. We did a blog with details and some other free fall fun recommendations.

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

