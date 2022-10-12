Woodstock's Scarecrow Invasion Makes for a Perfect Afternoon Activity in the Historic Downtown

We don't need to find new reasons to visit historic downtown Woodstock, as it's already one of our favorite stops north of Atlanta. But if you need another reason to drive up I-575 for a fun fall activity in this quaint city, try the annual scarecrow invasion that lines Main Street with creative, fun and scary Halloween decorations.

More than 100 scarecrows line the main streets of Woodstock during the annual October scarecrow invasion. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Like the more famous Woodstock of 1960s notoriety, Woodstock, GA, comes with its own vibe. The once sleepy railroad trackside town has transformed its downtown to a near-perfect blend of historic preservation, contemporary shopping, fun and fantastic food options and planned growth.

Through early October, the city's annual scarecrow invasion brings more than 100 locally-created scarecrow displays to the downtown area for viewing some fun frights.

Displays range from friendly to frightful, and everywhere in between. You'll find an assortment of options to delight everyone. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Portrayals include the usual assortment of Halloween frights, plus cartoon and movie characters, lots of pirates, and many local themes. While some displays included one scarecrow, many featured elaborate sets with multiple figures, sound and even motion. Our littles love the interactive displays, which mostly included the opportunity to sit and take a picture with the friendly frights.

We always combine our annual scarecrow soiree with an extended visit, often walking the Noonday Creek trail and stopping for snacks, sweets or some other edible treat before or after the scarecrow visitation. In fact, we did a blog about one of our weekday walking adventures in Woodstock.

Stopping in the Woodstock Visitors Center, located in the historic Dean’s Store, we get the latest news of events in and around downtown. You can also pick up a map a brochure of the historic downtown walking tour, of which Dean's Store stop 16.

Many of the displays are interactive, and feature spots for kids of all ages to pose for photos. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More Scarecrow Delights

Woodstock, Acworth and Kennesaw all offer scarecrow events in the fall, and we like to visit each of them. We did a blog with details and some other free fall fun recommendations.

