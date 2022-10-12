Acworth's Creative Scarecrow Displays Get Lots of Looks While Also Driving More Downtown Visits

Driving on Main Street in Acworth, don't be frightened by the creative scarecrow displays, an annual Halloween-time highlight for the historic downtown.

This expansive side-show themed scarecrow display in Acworth is sponsored by Two LiRu Antiques, which has more in the store window. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Lining both sides of Main Street, scary, funny and inventive scarecrows are sponsored by local businesses and show the creative side of local individuals and organizations. While the vast majority of scarecrows are displayed on a fence on the track side of Main Street, you'll find a several others on the business side and a few more scattered around downtown.

We often combine our scarecrow visit with a casual lunch downtown, a walk at Logan Farm Park and a sweet treat. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

On the business side, don't miss the expansive side show themed exhibit sponsored by Two LiRu Antiques & Decor, where the store window also features some classic horror scenes. You'll find Chef Henry's doppelganger outside his popular downtown restaurant. And the recently-opened Scoops ice cream and candy shop features a tribute to artist Wayne Thiebaud with its cute and cuddly-looking ice cream cone scarecrow.

Outside the recently opened Scoops ice cream and candy shop, a cone headed scarecrow pays tribute to artist Wayne Thiebaud. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The scarecrows remain on display for about one week after Halloween, so there's still plenty of time for a visit.

We often combine our Acworth scarecrow tour visit with a casual lunch or afternoon walk that includes the grandsons. We like parking at nearby Logan’s Farm park to get a few extra steps and allow the littles to climb up the pedestrian bridge and watch trains pass below. And with a good assortment of shops and restaurants to choose from, we often stop in for a sugary special treat, like ice cream from the aforementioned Scoops or shaved ice at Flavors of Hawaii.

Our recent full exploration of the Acworth scarecrows required less than an hour, plus some extra time spent in the extended walk and bridge stop.

More Fun Halloween Ideas

There’s still plenty of opportunity for free Halloween fun and some other friendly frights. Check out this post at our blog to get more local ideas.

