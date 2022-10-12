Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.

When your eggs Benedict choices include a spicy bbq-rubbed pork belly, you know Johnny D's won't be your usual breakfast. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Our party of 7 wandered in for a weekday breakfast after a drive by piqued our curiosity and an online menu review sealed the must-visit deal for us. That was after we determined the huge menu could easily accommodate group desires for eggs benedict, sandwiches, omelets and specialty waffles -- at least among the preliminary choices.

NOTE: We visited here before Hurricane Ian made landfall. We suggest you contact the restaurant to check their operating hours before visiting in October 2022.

We quickly learned that pre-made selections vanished faster than whipped cream in hot chocolate, especially as we gazed at the tables of our neighboring diners. Eventually, we settled on an order that included a pork belly Benedict, a brisket Benedict, a spicy avocado omelet, French toast, a banana split waffle, and a classic club sandwich, a few extra sides of sausage patties and extra toast.

Though the dining room was busy during a fall biker rally, our food was delivered quickly and correctly -- an amazing feat given some of the special requests included with the aforementioned order.

While mom and dad won't agree, the grandparent-approved banana split waffle is a perfect kid breakfast! Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Those interesting-sounding Benedicts both were visually tantalizing and tasty. The melt-in-your-mouth brisket was perfectly accompanied by the grilled onions and mushrooms, followed by a flavor fusion when that barbeque sauce mingled with the hollandaise. A thick cut of pork belly rubbed with spices and barbeque sauce topped the second Benedict. The flavors were solid, though the pork belly was slightly overcooked, making parts a little tough for chewing.

A drizzle of chipotle sauce brought the avocado omelet to life, charging up the eggs with a slight kick.

Our littles were delighted by the grandparent-approved banana split waffle, and who wouldn't be when a sweet, thick waffle was topped by delicious vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce AND sugary sprinkles. That sugar rush didn't stop them from also sampling the perfectly-cooked French toast, accompanied of course by maple syrup.

This face says it all: the banana split waffle was a major hit. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Even the plain-sounding turkey BLT sandwich turned out to be spectacular, with three over-stuffed layers barely held together by a straining extra-long toothpick and towering over the surrounding order of fries.

By comparison, the turkey BLT sounded plain -- but the towering turkey treat was anything but plain. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

By the time we finished, we had two major regrets: first, that we just couldn't eat enough to order more from the extensive and creative menu and, second, the approach of Hurricane Ian meant we wouldn't get to come back for a return visit.

That banana split waffle was just too good for small bites! Photo: Dean Land / Our Travel Cafe

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia and Southeast US topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

Serenity and Sasquatch While Walking in Chattanooga

Why Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must Visit" List

Family Fun at Georgia's U-Pick Farms

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Fast and Favorite Walks Near Atlanta