Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching Classic

In its first competition of 2022, the Harrison High School Marching Band earned Band Grand Champion honors at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic held Oct. 8 at West Forsyth High School. Bands from North Georgia competed in the marching competition hosted by the Pride of the West Marching Band from West Forsyth HS.

The Harrison Hoya Marching Band captured Grand Champion honors at the Wolverine Marching Classic on Oct. 8. Photo: Dean Land / Our Travel Cafe

In addition to the overall Band Grand Champion title, Harrison earned superior ratings from the six-judge expert panel for drum majors, percussion, color guard and band. Harrison also took first-place overall in the open classification of the largest bands.

The evening was a celebration of complex marching drills, choreography, visual presentation, and dazzling performing arts. Competing bands enhanced their group and solo performances with colorful graphics, elaborate designs, and monumental props, creating elaborately staged outdoor musical productions based on creative themes.

Harrison's championship performance, Midnight in Gotham, featured an array of costumed villains from DC Comics' Batman series, including Harley Quinn and Cat Woman in the Color Guard, a percussion section of Joker characters and the front pit dressed as the Riddler. A haunting soprano saxophone performance featured Poison Ivy emerging from a neon hiding place, then strolling around and through the marching band ranks – all while the band demonstrated precision marching, choreographed steps, and a visible feeling of enjoyment.

Harrison's Midnight in Gotham show featured a variety of villains from the DC Comics classic Batman stories. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Harrison continues the exhibition and marching competition season on Oct. 10 at the Cobb County Marching Exhibition at McEachern Hight School. On Oct. 12, the band travels to Bands of America Carolina Regional Championships at Wake Forest University, then concludes its competition season on Oct. 29 at the BOA Alabama Regionals at Jacksonville State University.