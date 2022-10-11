Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HS

Harrison High School from Kennesaw, GA, earned Band Grand Champion honors at the 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic held Oct. 8 at West Forsyth High School. Bands from around North Georgia competed in the marching competition hosted by the Pride of the West Marching Band from West Forsyth HS.

The Grand Champion performance from Harrison Band featured Batman villains, colorful uniforms and music from the movies. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Marching bands were evaluated by a panel of expert judges on their musical performance and overall visual effect of their shows, plus separately on the acumen of their drum majors, percussion sections and auxiliary units.

In addition to the competing bands, West Forsyth High School's Pride of the West Marching Band performed an exhibition presentation of its 2022 marching show, Going West.

Jackson County's Dead Man's Hand included playing cards, poker chips and a surprise reveal. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The evening was a celebration of complex marching drills, choreography, visual presentation and dazzling performing arts. Competing bands enhanced their group and solo performances with colorful graphics, elaborate designs and monumental props, creating elaborately-staged outdoor musical productions based on creative themes.

South Forsyth's production of Medusa included colorful costumes, enormous columns, a multi-level temple and a giant serpent. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

An oversized covered wagon explored the field in the West Forsyth production Go West, while an enormous multi-level temple and colorful serpent highlighted the South Forsyth High School show entitled, Medusa. The Jackson County High School Show, Dead Man's Hand, featured playing cards, poker chips and a surprise reveal. And Creekview's Little Monster Symphony included music from Lady Gaga and some high-flying aerobatics.

Creekview's Little Monster Symphony featured music from Lady Gaga and high flying aerobatics. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Harrison's championship performance, Midnight in Gotham, featured an array of costumed villains from DC Comics' Batman series, including Harley Quinn and Cat Woman in the Color Guard, a percussion section of Joker characters and the front pit dressed as the Riddler. A haunting solo soprano saxophone performance featured Poison Ivy emerging from a neon hiding place, then strolling around and through the marching band.