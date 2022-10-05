Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
Anna Ruby Falls, Helen
The round-trip hike here is 0.8 miles, Parts of the paved trail are inclined, cracked and sometimes slick with moisture. Still, we've walked it with the young (3-6 year-olds) and the old (70-year olds), taking rest breaks when necessary. At the top, walkers are treated to a double waterfall where Curtis Creek and York Creek drop into the gorge below. The tallest fall is 150 feet high, while the shorter is 50 feet high.
Toccoa Falls, Toccoa
This is the shortest walk, but is on a rock-and-shell walkway. Located on the campus of tiny Toccoa Falls College, visitors enter through a small gift shop, then walk a gravel streamside path to the falls. There's a small admission charge to visit, and hours are limited, so check the website for details before planning a visit. With a 186-foot free fall, Toccoa Falls actually is taller than Niagara Falls. You'll be impressed when standing at the base of this free-flowing falls, watching multiple streams of water flow over a cliff into the pool below.
Duke's Creek Falls, Helen
Located in the Chattahoochee National Forest, the 200-foot cascading main falls is visible from an observation platform near the parking lot. The platform is 1/10 mile from the parking lot, on a paved walkway, then a boardwalk that, unfortunately, includes some steps. Also be advised, the falls are far down in a canyon, and can be obscured by trees. Seasonal waterflows also can make this falls hard to see. While we rate it highly for an easy walk, the remote location and the uncertain conditions make this a questionable visit if you have to travel to get here. If you don't have mobility restrictions, the one-mile hike along a small-falls-filled creek reaching the twin falls is a fun trip.
Amicalola Falls, Dawsonville
Georgia’s tallest waterfall and the highest in the Southeastern US also is one of the easiest to access. The impressive falls can be seen from multiple viewpoints with only a short walk. The shortest walk: a parking lot located at a small downstream pond fed by falls runoff. Visitors can peer up the entire vertical trajectory of the falls rising in the distance. Binoculars will give you a great view, though leaves can obscure portions of the falls during summer and fall.
The West Ridge trail is wheelchair accessible, coated with recycled tires for safe footing, and takes visitors from a small parking lot to a falls-front bridge featuring a complete view of the 729-foot cascading plunge. The elevation changes only about 100 feet along the wide, 0.3-mile path, so it’s an easy slope for young and old alike.
Visitors also can drive to the top of the falls and walk across a small bridge where the water begins its long journey over the cliff. This promontory point offers expansive views of the valley below.
