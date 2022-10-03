Fall Is the Perfect Time for a Sunrise Hike at Kennesaw Mountain

With lower humidity and cool morning temperatures, fall is the perfect time to enjoy a sunrise hike. And one of our favorites near Atlanta is at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

We watch the surrounding areas awake from their slumber to the ever-changing morning hues atop Kennesaw Mountain. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

With a prominence of approximately 1,000 feet over the surrounding area and multiple easy-to-moderate hiking options, KeMo is great as a dawn-watching location.

If you arrive 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise, you easily can experience the natural beauty of a daybreak at the summit. It’s magical to watch the twinkling transition of the surrounding metropolitan area waking to the early hues of morning sunlight.

The Long and Winding Road

For a dawn hike, I recommend taking the automobile road that winds around the mountain 1.8 miles from parking lot to near the peak. Taking the paved road up virtually eliminates the chances of an encounter with any of the 6 species of poisonous snakes that inhabit Georgia and are present during spring and summer. I usually take one of the wooded trails down the mountainside when I can see anything that creeps, crawls, walks or slithers among the leaves, underbrush and wooded trail side.

Fall is a great season for a sunrise hike at Kennesaw Mountain, located just off I-75 north of Atlanta. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

KeMo is a wooded mountain, so there is no 360-degree view at the top. But there are excellent views of the Southern vista and Atlanta from near the automotive parking area, and also a bit further up the wooded trail at the actual peak.

At the peak, if you are looking at the informational sign facing Atlanta to your South, the sun will rise from your left, coming up from a lower point that makes it look like you’re higher than the sun. A view to the North overlooks the foothills of the Smokey Mountains to the Northeast.

Just the Stats

You can find a full account of my sunrise hike at my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. I use a Garmin VivoActive HR to track my physical activities. For my sunrise hike, I walked parking lot to peak at a brisk pace for an uphill trek, averaging 16:43 minutes-per-mile and reaching the peak in just under 30 minutes. while gaining 610 feet of elevation over the ~1.8 mile road walk.

Don't let the elevation scare you. We often take the full family and visitors for hikes to the summit. And, if you visit on a weekday, the summit road (usually) is open to drive up for a great view.

Don't be intimidated by the elevation. We often hike up with the entire family -- and pets -- in tow. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More from DeanLand

If you enjoyed this article, see others on similar topics by DeanLand. Simply use the "follow" button, located before and after this article on your phone, or on the left side menu on your computer. You can also see extended posts on family-friendly activities by DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com. Be sure to check out these recent posts by DeanLand on Newsbreak:

The View from Panoramic Pine Mountain

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

3 Reasons Amicalola Falls Is a "Must-Visit" in Fall

2 Tennessee Waterfalls Amid Fall Foliage (video)

Kayaking at Legendary Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (Video)

For more than 60 of our North Georgia, Southeastern US and national adventures, check out our blog site for more articles, photos, and videos: OurTravelCafe.com