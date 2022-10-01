Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks

Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage.

Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

In rankings of top state parks across the US, Travel and Leisure Magazine, National Geographic Traveler, Conde Nast Traveler and Trip Advisor all rank the following Georgia state parks among the best in the nation to visit anytime. Georgia residents also know they'll find some of the state brightest fall colors in and around these parks:

Cloudland Canyon State Park on the Western edge of Lookout Mountain features 3,485 acres of heavily-wooded mountain sides and valleys, filled with waterfalls, a 1,000 foot canyon, wild caves and plentiful wildlife. Both National Geographic and Conde Nast put Cloudland Canyon on their lists of the best state parks in the United States. Visitors don't have to walk far for spectacular fall views, as an overlook of the canyon is less than 100 yards from the main parking lot. A canyon rim trail provides spectactular vistas. Waterfall lovers delight in visiting Cherokee and Hemlock Falls along Sutton Creek, along with numerous others in the canyon.

Conde Nast and National Geographic include colorful Cloudland Canyon in their lists of best state parks in the United States. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Amicalola State Park receives the No. 1 Georgia state park rating by Trip Advisor and OnlyInYourState.com. Blue Ridge Travel Guide and Tripsavvy.com also rate Amicalola in their lists of top Georgia state parks. The highlight here is Georgia's tallest waterfall, cascading more than 700 feet. A mid-falls bridge is perfect for fall falls photos. Plus, an overlook at the top of the falls delivers on a colorful valley view. Don't miss the incredible mountain-top lodge, offering a panoramic palette of fall colors from the back deck.

A mid falls bridge, landing points along the stairs or the view from the bottom all offer fall foliage colors at Amicalola Falls. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Tallulah Gorge State Park in Northeast Georgia is rated the No. 2 Georgia state park by Trip Advisor and also makes Tripsavvy.com's Top 10 list. At over 2 miles long and 1,000 feet deep, hikers and nature lovers flock to the gorge for adventure. Color seekers can hike down into the canyon. The less adventurous or mobility limited can follow a paved path delivering great views. Nearby, the small town of Clayton offers lots of dining and lodging. And Black Rock State Park delivers additional spectacular vistas along the high mountains of the Eastern Divide.

The bright greens of summer give way to the colors of fall at Tallulah Gorge. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

