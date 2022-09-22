For A Flatter Hike at Kennesaw Mountain Park, Venture Out to the Pine Forest at Cheatham Hill

For those who want to avoid the largest crowds and the uphill climb at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park but still get in a nice hike, head over to the Cheatham Hill Trail. There, you can enjoy a quiet walk over varied terrain through a pine forest while avoiding the largest KeMo crowds.

For a flatter walk and more wildlife encounters at Kennesaw Mountain, we often visit Cheatham Hill. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

With easy parking off of either Dallas Highway or Cheatham Hill road, the Cheatham Hill trail, along with the John Ward connector trail, create a loop that's just under three miles, offers lots of shaded cover, and includes two of the park's state monuments.

We produced a four-minute video with highlights from a summer visit to Cheatham Hill, including a deer encounter. Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Following one of our summer visits, we produced a four-minute video with highlights from the trail -- including some footage of one of the many deer which call this forest home.

We often see deer while hiking at Cheatham Hill. Sometime they run out on the trail, while others they blend in with the landscape. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We often see deer on these trails, including does with their fawn. Sometimes, they run out around us from the surrounding woods. On other occasions, we spot them laying quietly in the trees, easily missed as the blend in with the downed leaves and brown tree bark.

We've walked this trail on multiple occasions in different seasons, and have come to appreciate how nature changes the look and feel of our hikes. In summer, the lush and verdant forest and fields grow out and up, shading long portions of the walk under the canopy while long grass waves in the open meadows.

In the fall, falling leaves showcase bright colors on the trees above, while winter brings with it a quieter walk as a blanket of leaves hush our footfalls on the gravel and dirt paths.