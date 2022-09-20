Harrison HS Marching Band Schedule Includes Regional Competitions and a Featured Spot in Disney's Magic Kingdom Parade

The nationally acclaimed Harrison High School Marching Band will participate in a local exhibition and three regional competitions before wrapping up its 2022 marching season with a special appearance at Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Director of bands Josh Ray confirmed the final portions of the marching schedule for eager families at a recent meeting of the Harrison High School Band Boosters.

Harrison opened its band season with a two-week camp in July, followed by regular weekly rehearsals in August. The band has previewed portions of its 2022 competition show during halftimes of Hoya home and away football games.

Now, Harrison Bands is finalizing its show for these upcoming events:

Wolverine Marching Classic, West Forsyth HS, Oct. 8. The Hoya band will join bands from around North Georgia in this evening competition, the 11th annual event hosted by West Forysth.

Cobb County Marching Exhibition, McEachern HS, Oct. 10. The Hoyas will perform with eight other Cobb high schools on Oct. 10, while an additional eight high schools will perform their shows on Oct. 17.

Bands of America Carolina Regional Championship, Wake Forest University, Oct. 15. Approximately 30 high school bands from six states are expected for this regional championship event.

Bands of America Alabama Regional Championship, Jacksonville State University, Oct. 29. The Hoyas return to JSU after finishing fifth overall here in 2022.

Magic Kingdom Parade, Disney World, Nov. 6. The Hoyas conclude their exhibition and competition season with a coveted feature spot in a Magic Kingdom parade on Sunday afternoon. Spectators from around the world will enjoy music and marching by the Hoya band as they navigate the famous parade route through the world's busiest theme park.

For complete information on these events and ticket links, visit the Harrison Bands website.