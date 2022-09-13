Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List

DeanLand

When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4Tqp_0hojPs8S00
Amicalola Falls State Park always tops our North Georgia fall "must-visit" list.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Now, we LOVE visiting Amicalola Falls in all seasons. We've published a high-definition video on YouTube to show the ever-changing beauty of the falls through the winter, spring, summer and fall.

Don't Miss Video: Reasons to Visit Amicalola Falls in All Seasons

But fall is our absolute favorite season to visit this tall Georgia waterfall, which also is our go-to spot for introducing our out-of-town and less-mobile guests to Georgia's natural beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utUAB_0hojPs8S00
Don't miss the stop at the bottom of the falls, near the fishing pond, where you can capture full-length photos.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Here are the three reasons that Amicalola Falls tops our Georgia fall "must-visit" list:

A Fall Kaleidoscope Surrounding the Falls. We're not botanist or biologists, so won't attempt to explain exactly why the colors surrounding the falls are so stunning. We suspect its because of the constant moisture in the air from the ever-present mist created by the tumbling waters. But for whatever reasons, the trees and plants surrounding the upper falls put on a spectacular color-changing show throughout the fall. Thus, we often make multiple trips, to enjoy the change from green to bright yellows, then return again (and again) to watch the transformation to oranges and red. We take the easy West Ridge Trail for a short walk to the mid-falls bridge, the best place to enjoy this view.

Vast Valley Views. From directly above the falls, you can look out on the surrounding valley while also enjoying the sight and sounds of the water making its first plunge. But our favorite valley view is up at the Amicalola State Park Lodge. We enjoy walking out on the back deck, where the expansive valley spreads out in front of you in a full fall palette of bright colors.

Reflecting at the Base Pond. Especially later in the fall as some of the leave drop, we always stop at the small fishing pond at the base of the falls. It's a great place to peer up at the falls and enjoy the fall colors, especially if you have limited mobility. Depending on the weather and sunlight conditions, the pond also offers some wonderful reflection shots for photographer of all skill levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubTWY_0hojPs8S00
The nearby valley and hillsides offer panoramic fall views from the Amicalola Falls LodgePhoto: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

And the Plus!

For us, no fall visit to Amicalola Falls is complete without a stop at nearby Burt's Pumpkin Farm. While the colorful leaves at the falls quietly whisper "fall" in a gentle breeze, Burt's screams fall with thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, laid out in a stunning display at the farm setting. While making our annual purchases of pie and carving pumpkins, we always enjoy some of the other sweet and take-home treats available. And while our ultra-sophisticated grandsons are now too old -- or too cool -- for the kiddie entertainment, we still LOVE IT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbwTx_0hojPs8S00
We always make a stop at nearby Burt's Pumpkin Farm on our trips to Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

Boating Rental at Lake Allatoona

Family Fun at Georgia's U-Pick Farms

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# waterfalls# fall foliage# fall colors# outdoors# road trips

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
4391 followers

More from DeanLand

Marietta, GA

Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFest

Everyone loves a good pie, but do your pie eating skills rise to the championship level?. If so -- or if you just want to test your gluttonous limits -- you might want to register for the second annual pie eating contest at Marietta's HarvestFest. The event is scheduled Saturday, October 15, 2022, and the deadline for online registration is October 7.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Don't Miss Your Chance to Enter Cobb County's 2022 "Fun in the Park" Photo Contest

With a November deadline for entry, there's still lots of time to plan your fall foliage and other photo shoots for the 2022 Cobb County Fun in the Park photo contest. You can enter the Cobb County 2022 "Fun in the Park" photo contest through Nov. 3, 2022.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Georgia State

We've Scouted 5 Northwest Georgia Autumn Hikes That Guarantee Amazing Foliage, Bright Colors and Unforgettable Pictures

We love hiking in all seasons. And whenever we hike, we have a camera or phone along, always taking lots of scenic photos of the landscape and surroundings. So now that fall is approaching, we're mapping out some nearby Northwest Georgia hikes where we know fall colors will be plentiful, and where we can compare the colors to other seasons in our photos.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste Buds

When we wandered in to Stockyard Burgers and Bones near the historic square in Marietta, we planned to make a filling lunch from their burger menu. That was until I spotted the Mary's lamb burger option and decided to trade my tired standard selection for a new flavor adventure for my taste buds.

Read full story
1 comments
Kennesaw, GA

See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain Park

When most people think about hiking Kennesaw Mountain, it's the hike to the summit that comes to mind. While we do enjoy the full-frontal assault through the wooded trail or along the road to the summit, we prefer other Kennesaw Mountain trails where we'll see more deer and fewer people.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+

Cobb County Seniors can enjoy their own morning of fun activities on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta. The Marietta North Georgia State Fair will offer a special morning of fun activities for seniors on Sept. 22, plus free admission!Photo: North Georgia State Fair.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb Libraries

Libraries and library cards always have served as passports to learning about the world and experiencing it through books, video and more. Now, two Cobb County libraries are offering real passports so you can travel the world, too.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch

When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.

Read full story
Marietta, GA

How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City Square

Marietta's Gone with the Wind Museum and the Marietta History Center are two of the city's best known downtown attractions, drawing movie buffs, history fanatics and other visitors from far and near. But hidden off the beaten path within an easy walk of the historic square, several other Marietta museums offer different perspectives on the city's history and its place in the art world.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Slow for Whales: Off Georgia Coast, Feds Propose Lower Marine Speed Limits for More Vessels to Protect Endangered Whales

To help protect the dwindling population of right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed lowering the maritime speed limit off the Georgia coast for a wider range of powered vessels.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Wild Things Doing the Wild Thing: Georgia's Eagles, Turtles and Woodpeckers Enjoy Outstanding Reproductive Seasons

Multiple animal species in Georgia enjoyed outstanding -- and even record! -- reproductive seasons this year, according to information released by Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Among the most successful: bald eagles, loggerhead turtles, and woodpeckers.

Read full story
Georgia State

Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail Trestles

If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
Cobb County, GA

An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past

A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Georgia State

Squirrel Season Brings Many Young Georgians A Unique Outdoor Experience, With Surprisingly Tasty Recipe Options

For many Georgia hunters, squirrel hunting season holds a special place in their hearts. Countless outdoors lovers can retell fondly stories of learning the safe and proper methods for hunting small game on their first squirrel hunt with a favorite family member or friend.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!

When I started mapping our 1,200 mile, 7 day circle tour-plus around Lake Michigan and beyond, lighthouses were not a major feature on our route plan. Beginning the circle in Chicago and heading east, some of our planned stops included Indiana Dunes National Park, farms and small towns in West Michigan, Mackinac Island and eventually Pictured Rocks on Lake Superior.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near Atlanta

Summertime is tough on even the most dedicated exercise aficionado, with Georgias double-whammy of high daily temperatures and stifling humidity. But if you're determined to maintain your outdoor routine despite the summer heat, trading shaded paths for your usual walking, running or riding route may be the answer.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond Flicks

When Dr. No premiered in movie theatres in 1962, the world was a very different place. In the clutches of the Cold War with guided missiles aimed at major cities, the story of a daring playboy super spy who could simultaneously save the world from a cartoonish archvillain while romancing beautiful women provided titillations, entertainment and much-needed distraction.

Read full story
Georgia State

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.

Read full story
4 comments
Cobb County, GA

Wanted: Your Spectacular Sports, Nifty Nature and Gorgeous General Photos from Cobb County Parks for 2022 Contest

If you captured a great photo while visiting a county or city park in Cobb County, you might win the 2022 Cobb County Fun in the Park photo contest. Enter your best nature, sports or general subject photo from a public park in Cobb County in the 2022 Fun in the Park contest.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy