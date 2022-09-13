Three (Plus!) Reasons that Georgia's Amicalola Falls Tops Our Fall "Must-Visit" List

When the calendar turns to September, we're busy plotting our fall foliage treks, determined to enjoy and capture Georgia's most colorful season. And each year, Georgia's Amicalola Falls State Park tops our list of "must-visit" locations.

Amicalola Falls State Park always tops our North Georgia fall "must-visit" list. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Now, we LOVE visiting Amicalola Falls in all seasons. We've published a high-definition video on YouTube to show the ever-changing beauty of the falls through the winter, spring, summer and fall.

Don't Miss Video: Reasons to Visit Amicalola Falls in All Seasons

But fall is our absolute favorite season to visit this tall Georgia waterfall, which also is our go-to spot for introducing our out-of-town and less-mobile guests to Georgia's natural beauty.

Don't miss the stop at the bottom of the falls, near the fishing pond, where you can capture full-length photos. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Here are the three reasons that Amicalola Falls tops our Georgia fall "must-visit" list:

A Fall Kaleidoscope Surrounding the Falls. We're not botanist or biologists, so won't attempt to explain exactly why the colors surrounding the falls are so stunning. We suspect its because of the constant moisture in the air from the ever-present mist created by the tumbling waters. But for whatever reasons, the trees and plants surrounding the upper falls put on a spectacular color-changing show throughout the fall. Thus, we often make multiple trips, to enjoy the change from green to bright yellows, then return again (and again) to watch the transformation to oranges and red. We take the easy West Ridge Trail for a short walk to the mid-falls bridge, the best place to enjoy this view.

Vast Valley Views. From directly above the falls, you can look out on the surrounding valley while also enjoying the sight and sounds of the water making its first plunge. But our favorite valley view is up at the Amicalola State Park Lodge. We enjoy walking out on the back deck, where the expansive valley spreads out in front of you in a full fall palette of bright colors.

Reflecting at the Base Pond. Especially later in the fall as some of the leave drop, we always stop at the small fishing pond at the base of the falls. It's a great place to peer up at the falls and enjoy the fall colors, especially if you have limited mobility. Depending on the weather and sunlight conditions, the pond also offers some wonderful reflection shots for photographer of all skill levels.

The nearby valley and hillsides offer panoramic fall views from the Amicalola Falls Lodge Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

And the Plus!

For us, no fall visit to Amicalola Falls is complete without a stop at nearby Burt's Pumpkin Farm. While the colorful leaves at the falls quietly whisper "fall" in a gentle breeze, Burt's screams fall with thousands of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, laid out in a stunning display at the farm setting. While making our annual purchases of pie and carving pumpkins, we always enjoy some of the other sweet and take-home treats available. And while our ultra-sophisticated grandsons are now too old -- or too cool -- for the kiddie entertainment, we still LOVE IT!

We always make a stop at nearby Burt's Pumpkin Farm on our trips to Amicalola Falls. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

