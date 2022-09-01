See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain Park

When most people think about hiking Kennesaw Mountain, it's the hike to the summit that comes to mind. While we do enjoy the full-frontal assault through the wooded trail or along the road to the summit, we prefer other Kennesaw Mountain trails where we'll see more deer and fewer people.
So for us, our most frequent hiking choice at KeMo is the Noses Creek Trail, starting from the parking lot off Burnt Hickory Road.
Why do we love this trail? With apologies to Elizabeth Barret Browning, let us count a few of the ways:
- For the wide, uncrowded main trail, covered by trees and leaves.
- For the well-marked side trails, through the forest they twist and weave.
- For the rolling hills and steeper grades, though they make us weak.
- For the moments spent reflecting near the clear, cool creek.
OK, so you get the picture of the trail -- and our lack of poetry chops. But if not, we've also done a short video here on Newsbreak where you can get very clear images of what we mean.
Watch our video, Hiking Noses Creek, for more details about this trail.
Most days, we walk out on the main trail, then venture onto the west trail for our return through the woods. The narrow and winding side trails offer more diversity in terrain, and a better opportunity to spot wildlife, where we often see deer.
For history lovers, the trails include informational signs about troop placements, other preparations and the Civil War battle fought here. The park is dog friendly, though pets should always be kept on a leash according to park regulations.
