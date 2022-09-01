See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain Park

When most people think about hiking Kennesaw Mountain, it's the hike to the summit that comes to mind. While we do enjoy the full-frontal assault through the wooded trail or along the road to the summit, we prefer other Kennesaw Mountain trails where we'll see more deer and fewer people.

We see more deer and fewer people when we hike Noses Creek, plus we like spending time near the creek. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

So for us, our most frequent hiking choice at KeMo is the Noses Creek Trail, starting from the parking lot off Burnt Hickory Road.

Why do we love this trail? With apologies to Elizabeth Barret Browning, let us count a few of the ways:

For the wide, uncrowded main trail, covered by trees and leaves.

For the well-marked side trails, through the forest they twist and weave.

For the rolling hills and steeper grades, though they make us weak.

For the moments spent reflecting near the clear, cool creek.

OK, so you get the picture of the trail -- and our lack of poetry chops. But if not, we've also done a short video here on Newsbreak where you can get very clear images of what we mean.

Watch our video, Hiking Noses Creek, for more details about this trail.

Most days, we walk out on the main trail, then venture onto the west trail for our return through the woods. The narrow and winding side trails offer more diversity in terrain, and a better opportunity to spot wildlife, where we often see deer.

We usually hike the wide main trail across the bridge and out to Whitlock Boulevard, then return on a side trail. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

For history lovers, the trails include informational signs about troop placements, other preparations and the Civil War battle fought here. The park is dog friendly, though pets should always be kept on a leash according to park regulations.

More On Nearby Hiking Trails

Our most frequent hikes are in Northwest Georgia. Here are a few of our favorites:

The Historic Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail

Iron Mountain Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park

The Backside of Kennesaw Mountain

Allatoona Dam and Cooper's Furnace

All DeanLand's Newsbreak posts

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.