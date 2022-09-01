Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+

Cobb County Seniors can enjoy their own morning of fun activities on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the North Georgia State Fair in Marietta.

The Marietta North Georgia State Fair will offer a special morning of fun activities for seniors on Sept. 22, plus free admission! Photo: North Georgia State Fair

That's opening day, and the fair will offer the special activities for seniors 55 and over prior to its public opening hours:

8:00 am, Breakfast (while supplies last)

9:00-9:30 am, Stayin' Alive Crew

9:00 am- 1:00 pm, Petting Barn and Non- commercial Exhibition Hall 10:00 am: Bingo

11:00 am-1:00 pm, Ride the Georgia Mountain Lift

11:00 am, Rosaire's Royal Racers

11:30 am, The Birdman

12:00 pm, One Wheel Wonder Wesley Williams

12:00 pm, Bingo

A free shuttle service also will be provided to seniors throughout the fair grounds during this special event period.

Seniors also can return later in the day for free admission after 4 pm, when the fair opens for the evening to the general public.

The North Georgia State Fair is open Sept. 22 through Oct. 2, and is held at Jim Miller Park in Marietta. The largest fair in metro Atlanta, the event attracts over 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states. The Fair features live music, a variety of free attractions including world class ground acts from around the globe, petting barns featuring barnyard and exotic animals, flower shows; blue ribbon competitions for handmade goods and items, entertainment, and an incredible array of fair foods. A large carnival midway will offer more games, entertainment and rides. Plus, a bull riding event will be featured on Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2.