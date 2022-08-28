Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb Libraries

Libraries and library cards always have served as passports to learning about the world and experiencing it through books, video and more. Now, two Cobb County libraries are offering real passports so you can travel the world, too.

Two Cobb County libraries will serve as passport application centers beginning in September. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

After staff members went through special training to process passport applications, the West Cobb Library on Dennis Kemp Lane in Acworth and Mountain View library on Sandy Plains Road in Marietta will begin accepting passport applications on Sept. 6 as designated Passport Acceptance Facilities (PAF) by the U.S. State Department.

Appointments will be required to apply for passports at the two libraries, and can be made through a link on the library website. Or, interested applicants can contact the libraries by phone to make an appointment.

The libraries can process new passports only for first-time adult applicants, age 16 and up, and applications for children under 16. Passport renewals can't be accepted or processed at the library locations.

Standard passport fees will be required to process all applications. As required by the Department of State, a passport application fee as determined by the Department of State will be collected at application. Plus, a $35 acceptance fee will be collected. Fees are payable by check, money order or cashier’s check.

Passport application hours are limited, and available only with an advanced appointment. Hours for the passport application service will be Monday - Wednesday: 11 am to 7 pm; and Thursday - Saturday: noon to 3 pm.

The library asks those requiring more information to check the website or call 770-528-2326.