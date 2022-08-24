How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City Square

Marietta's Gone with the Wind Museum and the Marietta History Center are two of the city's best known downtown attractions, drawing movie buffs, history fanatics and other visitors from far and near. But hidden off the beaten path within an easy walk of the historic square, several other Marietta museums offer different perspectives on the city's history and its place in the art world.

The Gone with the Wind Museum in Marietta was one of our stops on our wandering museum walk. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We discovered some of these hidden Marietta museums on a meandering weekday walk, navigating around the historic city square with a list of destinations, neighborly curiosity and Google maps as our guide. As usual when relying on Google, not everything went exactly as planned, but we did enjoy this journey of discovery as much as the intended destinations.

Now, before you set off on a similar trek, check the operating hours of the city's museums, as many have limited days and hours of operations. We've included links to make that easier for you. We'll also say that while we did walk to all these in one morning, we did that for the exercise and steps, not to visit. And, it's just not practical to visit all of these in one full day if you plan to explore. Instead, pick two museums in one day, and plan a relaxing lunch or snack in between at one of the fabulous restaurants around the square. And one more tip: while there's plenty of parking around Marietta's downtown, much of it is limited to two hours, so be aware of your time.

The log cabin and the William Root House, both moved to the present locations, portray area life in the 1840s. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

After parking in the public lot on the corner of Mill Street and North Marietta Parkway, here's the meandering route we walked to find Marietta's marvelous museums:

William Root House Museum and Garden. Built circa 1845, the Root House was relocated to the present location in 1990. The neighboring log cabin, which houses the visitor center and gift shop, was built circa 1830 and also moved to this location. Restored to its 1845 appearance, a tour of the home and grounds peers into the daily life for the owners and enslaved people who worked and lived on the property. The museum complex is owned and operated by the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society.

Old Zion Church Heritage Museum. Founded in 1866 by 88 former slaves, the existing building was constructed 1888. Placed on the National Historic Registry in 1990 and then restored in 1997, the building became a museum in 2003. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a website with operating hours, though a sign outside indicates the museum is open for limited hours on Friday. A video on one of the City of Marietta's visitors' pages tells more about the church, its history, restoration and place in the community.

Visiting the Marietta FIre Museum, you'll see antique equipment and maybe some modern trucks, too. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Marietta Fire Museum. This compact fire museum houses multiple historic fire engines plus a Silsby Steamer horse-drawn fire fighting wagon -- one of only six remaining in the US. We did a blog post about a previous visit. If you're lucky, you may get to see present-day equipment parked at the adjacent fire station.

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. Occupying a renovated historic classic revival building originally built as a post office, the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art houses a permanent exhibit plus changing exhibits. The museum's website also offers peaks at prior exhibits, plus more history on the building and art contents.

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is located in a former post office built in classic revival style, perfect for a Southern city. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Marietta History Center. Located in the historic Kennesaw House, the building has been a warehouse, hotel, hospital, and morgue before transforming to a museum. A second-floor exhibit highlights the building's connection to the historic "Great Locomotive Chase." It also features an array of other galleries that focus on local, military, home life and other historic topics.

And Then, We Drove

While our original plan was to walk to our next stop, humidity, temperature and time convinced us otherwise. So, instead, we drove to:

Gone With the Wind Museum. It's possible to walk here from downtown, and stroll through the Marietta City and Confederate cemetery. We have before, but didn't on this walk. Regardless of how you go, if you're a fan of the 1939 movie classic or just a fan of movies, don't miss this stop. Now housed in historic Brumby Hall, the museum of chock-full of collectibles, costumes and other movie memorabilia. We did a blog post about one of our visits. Also, check Groupon for discounts as the museum offers periodic promotions there.

Gone, But Not with the Wind

As mentioned, our reliance on Google for planning and routing information was not precise. Our original walking route included a stop at the Kasimir Musuem on Roswell Street, just across from the Marietta National Cemetery. The museum was operated by a prolific family of printmakers and painters, and displayed the works of Luigi, Tanna and Robert Kasimir. The Kasimirs produced a large stream of work documenting their home and travel, including scenes from Austria, England, Germany, France and the United States during the early 20th.

The modern exhibit at the Avery Gallery was an unexpected find in place of the Kasimir Museum. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We arrived just at opening time, but couldn't find the museum at the assigned address. Instead, we wandered into Avery Gallery, which now occupies the location. A helpful staff member explained that the museum closed when the former museum proprietor (a Kasimir family member) passed away. Now, Avery Gallery exhibits and sells the work of local artists and more, while also focusing on its primary art restoration business. Working with the Kasimir family, there are still a few of the Kasimir works on display and available for purchase.

Having walked just over 1/2 mile from the Marietta Fire Museum, we invested a few minutes looking at some of the featured artwork on display (and for sale) in the gallery. The large gallery features one room displaying the work of local and contemporary artists, and a second that focuses more on historic works. Among our modern favorites were Victor Zihunov's "Etruscan Vase," Gerard Negelspach's "Women in Spain," and Davide Puma's "Fiorito 2019." On the historic and classical side, we were drawn to an antique sanctioned copy of "The Coronation of the Virgin," where the incredible details on the angelic faces were astounding. For that one, we pledged to buy if for our favorite priest when we win the lottery -- and you can relay that pledge to Father Mark Starr!

In all seriousness, do stop in Avery Gallery if you're an art lover, connoisseur, or in need of art restoration services.

A Somber Stop

Wandering around generally leads us to new discoveries, and this day was no different. While looking for the non-existent Kasimir Museum, we found Joe Mack Wilson Park, home to the Forever Remember memorial. Dedicated in 2010, a bronze casting of a young girl stands alone, representing the families of first responders and military personnel who sacrifice daily while their loved ones serve, protect and defend us.

The Forever Remember memorial represents the families of first responders and military personnel who sacrifice daily. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

Google described this as a 41-minute, 2 mile walk. But with meandering and visits, we walked 2.7 miles in two hours. Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More Marietta-area "Stuff"

If you enjoyed this local post, you also may enjoy these posts and videos about nearby locations and activities:

Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail

Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb

Check Out Kennesaw Mountain's Backside

World War II History in An Abandoned Mall

All NewsBreak Posts by DeanLand