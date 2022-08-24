Marietta, GA

How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City Square

DeanLand

Marietta's Gone with the Wind Museum and the Marietta History Center are two of the city's best known downtown attractions, drawing movie buffs, history fanatics and other visitors from far and near. But hidden off the beaten path within an easy walk of the historic square, several other Marietta museums offer different perspectives on the city's history and its place in the art world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COdC6_0hSQIcRC00
The Gone with the Wind Museum in Marietta was one of our stops on our wandering museum walk.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We discovered some of these hidden Marietta museums on a meandering weekday walk, navigating around the historic city square with a list of destinations, neighborly curiosity and Google maps as our guide. As usual when relying on Google, not everything went exactly as planned, but we did enjoy this journey of discovery as much as the intended destinations.

Now, before you set off on a similar trek, check the operating hours of the city's museums, as many have limited days and hours of operations. We've included links to make that easier for you. We'll also say that while we did walk to all these in one morning, we did that for the exercise and steps, not to visit. And, it's just not practical to visit all of these in one full day if you plan to explore. Instead, pick two museums in one day, and plan a relaxing lunch or snack in between at one of the fabulous restaurants around the square. And one more tip: while there's plenty of parking around Marietta's downtown, much of it is limited to two hours, so be aware of your time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Awzdn_0hSQIcRC00
The log cabin and the William Root House, both moved to the present locations, portray area life in the 1840s.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

After parking in the public lot on the corner of Mill Street and North Marietta Parkway, here's the meandering route we walked to find Marietta's marvelous museums:

William Root House Museum and Garden. Built circa 1845, the Root House was relocated to the present location in 1990. The neighboring log cabin, which houses the visitor center and gift shop, was built circa 1830 and also moved to this location. Restored to its 1845 appearance, a tour of the home and grounds peers into the daily life for the owners and enslaved people who worked and lived on the property. The museum complex is owned and operated by the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society.

Old Zion Church Heritage Museum. Founded in 1866 by 88 former slaves, the existing building was constructed 1888. Placed on the National Historic Registry in 1990 and then restored in 1997, the building became a museum in 2003. Unfortunately, we couldn't find a website with operating hours, though a sign outside indicates the museum is open for limited hours on Friday. A video on one of the City of Marietta's visitors' pages tells more about the church, its history, restoration and place in the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enqL6_0hSQIcRC00
Visiting the Marietta FIre Museum, you'll see antique equipment and maybe some modern trucks, too.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Marietta Fire Museum. This compact fire museum houses multiple historic fire engines plus a Silsby Steamer horse-drawn fire fighting wagon -- one of only six remaining in the US. We did a blog post about a previous visit. If you're lucky, you may get to see present-day equipment parked at the adjacent fire station.

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. Occupying a renovated historic classic revival building originally built as a post office, the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art houses a permanent exhibit plus changing exhibits. The museum's website also offers peaks at prior exhibits, plus more history on the building and art contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltDle_0hSQIcRC00
The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is located in a former post office built in classic revival style, perfect for a Southern city.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Marietta History Center. Located in the historic Kennesaw House, the building has been a warehouse, hotel, hospital, and morgue before transforming to a museum. A second-floor exhibit highlights the building's connection to the historic "Great Locomotive Chase." It also features an array of other galleries that focus on local, military, home life and other historic topics.

And Then, We Drove

While our original plan was to walk to our next stop, humidity, temperature and time convinced us otherwise. So, instead, we drove to:

Gone With the Wind Museum. It's possible to walk here from downtown, and stroll through the Marietta City and Confederate cemetery. We have before, but didn't on this walk. Regardless of how you go, if you're a fan of the 1939 movie classic or just a fan of movies, don't miss this stop. Now housed in historic Brumby Hall, the museum of chock-full of collectibles, costumes and other movie memorabilia. We did a blog post about one of our visits. Also, check Groupon for discounts as the museum offers periodic promotions there.

Gone, But Not with the Wind

As mentioned, our reliance on Google for planning and routing information was not precise. Our original walking route included a stop at the Kasimir Musuem on Roswell Street, just across from the Marietta National Cemetery. The museum was operated by a prolific family of printmakers and painters, and displayed the works of Luigi, Tanna and Robert Kasimir. The Kasimirs produced a large stream of work documenting their home and travel, including scenes from Austria, England, Germany, France and the United States during the early 20th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26iXNw_0hSQIcRC00
The modern exhibit at the Avery Gallery was an unexpected find in place of the Kasimir Museum.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

We arrived just at opening time, but couldn't find the museum at the assigned address. Instead, we wandered into Avery Gallery, which now occupies the location. A helpful staff member explained that the museum closed when the former museum proprietor (a Kasimir family member) passed away. Now, Avery Gallery exhibits and sells the work of local artists and more, while also focusing on its primary art restoration business. Working with the Kasimir family, there are still a few of the Kasimir works on display and available for purchase.

Having walked just over 1/2 mile from the Marietta Fire Museum, we invested a few minutes looking at some of the featured artwork on display (and for sale) in the gallery. The large gallery features one room displaying the work of local and contemporary artists, and a second that focuses more on historic works. Among our modern favorites were Victor Zihunov's "Etruscan Vase," Gerard Negelspach's "Women in Spain," and Davide Puma's "Fiorito 2019." On the historic and classical side, we were drawn to an antique sanctioned copy of "The Coronation of the Virgin," where the incredible details on the angelic faces were astounding. For that one, we pledged to buy if for our favorite priest when we win the lottery -- and you can relay that pledge to Father Mark Starr!

In all seriousness, do stop in Avery Gallery if you're an art lover, connoisseur, or in need of art restoration services.

A Somber Stop

Wandering around generally leads us to new discoveries, and this day was no different. While looking for the non-existent Kasimir Museum, we found Joe Mack Wilson Park, home to the Forever Remember memorial. Dedicated in 2010, a bronze casting of a young girl stands alone, representing the families of first responders and military personnel who sacrifice daily while their loved ones serve, protect and defend us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUSrx_0hSQIcRC00
The Forever Remember memorial represents the families of first responders and military personnel who sacrifice daily.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1Dms_0hSQIcRC00
Google described this as a 41-minute, 2 mile walk. But with meandering and visits, we walked 2.7 miles in two hours.Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

More Marietta-area "Stuff"

If you enjoyed this local post, you also may enjoy these posts and videos about nearby locations and activities:

Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail

Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb

Check Out Kennesaw Mountain's Backside

World War II History in An Abandoned Mall

All NewsBreak Posts by DeanLand

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# history# museums# history walks# Gone With the Wind# Georgia

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
4111 followers

More from DeanLand

Georgia State

Slow for Whales: Off Georgia Coast, Feds Propose Lower Marine Speed Limits for More Vessels to Protect Endangered Whales

To help protect the dwindling population of right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed lowering the maritime speed limit off the Georgia coast for a wider range of powered vessels.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Wild Things Doing the Wild Thing: Georgia's Eagles, Turtles and Woodpeckers Enjoy Outstanding Reproductive Seasons

Multiple animal species in Georgia enjoyed outstanding -- and even record! -- reproductive seasons this year, according to information released by Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Among the most successful: bald eagles, loggerhead turtles, and woodpeckers.

Read full story
Georgia State

Enjoy Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey On These Historic Silver Comet Trail Trestles

If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list. Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
2 comments
Cobb County, GA

An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past

A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Georgia State

Squirrel Season Brings Many Young Georgians A Unique Outdoor Experience, With Surprisingly Tasty Recipe Options

For many Georgia hunters, squirrel hunting season holds a special place in their hearts. Countless outdoors lovers can retell fondly stories of learning the safe and proper methods for hunting small game on their first squirrel hunt with a favorite family member or friend.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!

When I started mapping our 1,200 mile, 7 day circle tour-plus around Lake Michigan and beyond, lighthouses were not a major feature on our route plan. Beginning the circle in Chicago and heading east, some of our planned stops included Indiana Dunes National Park, farms and small towns in West Michigan, Mackinac Island and eventually Pictured Rocks on Lake Superior.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near Atlanta

Summertime is tough on even the most dedicated exercise aficionado, with Georgias double-whammy of high daily temperatures and stifling humidity. But if you're determined to maintain your outdoor routine despite the summer heat, trading shaded paths for your usual walking, running or riding route may be the answer.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond Flicks

When Dr. No premiered in movie theatres in 1962, the world was a very different place. In the clutches of the Cold War with guided missiles aimed at major cities, the story of a daring playboy super spy who could simultaneously save the world from a cartoonish archvillain while romancing beautiful women provided titillations, entertainment and much-needed distraction.

Read full story
Georgia State

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.

Read full story
4 comments
Cobb County, GA

Wanted: Your Spectacular Sports, Nifty Nature and Gorgeous General Photos from Cobb County Parks for 2022 Contest

If you captured a great photo while visiting a county or city park in Cobb County, you might win the 2022 Cobb County Fun in the Park photo contest. Enter your best nature, sports or general subject photo from a public park in Cobb County in the 2022 Fun in the Park contest.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Georgia State

It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters

In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and Goodies

If you're a fresh fruit lover, Michigan may not be the first place you think to look for your favorites. States like Florida and California are the best known and most productive fruit producing areas in the US.

Read full story
Georgia State

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.

Read full story
3 comments
Kennesaw, GA

We're Seeing Fewer Beautiful Butterflies in the Wild This Year in Georgia

Georgia outdoor lovers and natural resources officials say we may be seeing fewer butterflies in Georgia in 2022, but that may not be the final result for the year as other counts and research remains underway.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Even on the Hottest Summer Days, These Tips Will Help You Enjoy Your Visit to Six Flags Over Georgia

In our family, summertime always meant a visit to theme parks. And way back in the days when we only had three television networks, the family would travel to a nearby park where we tween-agers and teenagers were allowed to roam freely, binge ride roller coasters and consume mass quantities of park foods as long as we turned up at the assigned meeting points every few hours.

Read full story
Georgia State

Sloppy Floyd Is NOT What the Kids Are Calling It These Days, But Is a Favorite Georgia State Park

When I asked my adult daughter if she and her kids wanted to go with us to Sloppy Floyd, she replied, “Sure, what kind of food do they serve?”. No, Sloppy Floyd is not a restaurant. Nor is it the latest dance craze.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

Wanted: Your Best Eagle-Eyed Photography from Georgia's National Parks Locations

Georgia is home to 12 locations managed by the National Parks Service. And if you have great pictures from one of these Georgia locations, you can enter them in a National Parks photo contest.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Country Music Superstar Kenny Chesney, Volunteers, Government Are Helping Restore Georgia's Coastal Marine Vibrancy

Georgia fans of country music superstar Kenny Chesney likely can sing many of his songs about oceans, islands and beaches. From his 2002 album "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" continuing to the 2022 "Here and Now," Chesney includes his love of the ocean and the peace he finds on the water as frequent inspiration for hit songs.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

My Barbeque Love Letter to Southern Soul BBQ on St. Simons Island

We could stop there, but even those superlatives don’t fully describe how much we enjoyed Southern Soul Barbeque, a local joint on St. Simons Island operating out of a former gas station.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy