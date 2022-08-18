These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike Journey

DeanLand

If you're looking for great exercise and some unique views, West Georgia's Silver Comet Trail should be on your to-do list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMajO_0hM0h3gC00
Two historic train trestles built before 1910 are separated by approximately 20 miles along the Silver Comet Trail in west Georgia.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Two of the trail's most prominent historic railroad remnants and scenic features are separated by less than 20 miles in Georgia's rolling hills. Giant trestles bridge small creeks that posed huge problems for the original railroad builders. While the rest of the original railroad path was cut through hillsides and maintains a maximum 2-percent grade, route planners needed these towering, sturdy trestles to span the creek canyon floors far below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHB6D_0hM0h3gC00
Vines climb the tall steel girders of the Pumpkinvine Creek trestle, which towers 126 feet above the creek below.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The tallest of the historic trestles spans Pumpkinvine Creek in Paulding county near Dallas, GA. This 1901 steel trestle rises 126 feet and stretches 750 feet across Pumpkinvine Creek in Paulding County. It was restored in 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PETBU_0hM0h3gC00
Pumpkinvine Creek meanders far below the Pumpkinvine Creek Trestle, restored in 1999.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Closer in to Atlanta, the Concord Road Trailhead at mile 2.6 on the trail is a short walk to Nickajack Creek. Here, another long, high-elevation train trestle offers views of the creek valley far below. A deck plate girder bridge built in 1907, the bridge spans just over 300 feet across the creek and historic Covered Bridge Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LeCH1_0hM0h3gC00
Nickajack Creek and Covered Bridge Road pass under this trestle, located near Smyrna.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Stretching over 60 miles from Smyrna, GA, to the Alabama/Georgia State line, the Silver Comet Trail is a multi-use rail trail. The first section opened in 1998. The close-in confines along the former rail route allows trees to create long canopied sections, making this a favorite ride, run or walk for area residents and others who venture here to travel the trail.

We've ridden the trail over the two trestles on separate trips. On a day when the temperature never reached our total mileage, we rode over the Nickajack trestle on a 42 mile roundtrip from the Tara Drummond trailhead in Dallas to Mile Zero just beyond the Mavel Road trailhead in Smyrna. We've ridden over the Pumpkinvine Trestle multiple times, with our longest a metric century roundtrip from Powder Spring to beyond Rockmart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQ4aa_0hM0h3gC00
Pictured from the adjacent neighborhood below, a light fog partially shrouds the Pumpkinvine Creek trestle on an early August morning.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

When combined with the connecting Chief Ladiga trail which continues into Alabama, the Silver Comet Trail is the second-longest, continuous, paved trail in the United States at 94 miles. It was recently surpassed as the longest in the country by the Paul Bunyan trail, running from Brainerd, Minnesota to Lake Bemidji State Park in Bemidji — a total of 112 paved miles, according to AmericanTrails.org.

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

Boating Rental at Lake Allatoona

Family Fun at Georgia's U-Pick Farms

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Fast and Favorite Walks Near Atlanta

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Cycling# Outdoors# Hiking# Rail trails# History

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
4060 followers

More from DeanLand

Georgia State

Lower the Marine Speed Limit to Protect Endangered Whales Off Georgia Coast? Feds Propose Updates after More Deaths

To help protect the dwindling population of right whales, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has proposed lowering the maritime speed limit off the Georgia coast for a wider range of powered vessels.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Outstanding Reproductive Seasons for Georgia Eagles, Turtles and Woodpeckers Make Scientists, Species Smile

Multiple animal species in Georgia enjoyed outstanding -- and even record! -- reproductive seasons this year, according to information released by Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Among the most successful: bald eagles, loggerhead turtles, and woodpeckers.

Read full story
Cobb County, GA

An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past

A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past. The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Georgia State

Squirrel Season Brings Many Young Georgians A Unique Outdoor Experience, With Surprisingly Tasty Recipe Options

For many Georgia hunters, squirrel hunting season holds a special place in their hearts. Countless outdoors lovers can retell fondly stories of learning the safe and proper methods for hunting small game on their first squirrel hunt with a favorite family member or friend.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!

When I started mapping our 1,200 mile, 7 day circle tour-plus around Lake Michigan and beyond, lighthouses were not a major feature on our route plan. Beginning the circle in Chicago and heading east, some of our planned stops included Indiana Dunes National Park, farms and small towns in West Michigan, Mackinac Island and eventually Pictured Rocks on Lake Superior.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near Atlanta

Summertime is tough on even the most dedicated exercise aficionado, with Georgias double-whammy of high daily temperatures and stifling humidity. But if you're determined to maintain your outdoor routine despite the summer heat, trading shaded paths for your usual walking, running or riding route may be the answer.

Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond Flicks

When Dr. No premiered in movie theatres in 1962, the world was a very different place. In the clutches of the Cold War with guided missiles aimed at major cities, the story of a daring playboy super spy who could simultaneously save the world from a cartoonish archvillain while romancing beautiful women provided titillations, entertainment and much-needed distraction.

Read full story
Georgia State

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.

Read full story
4 comments
Cobb County, GA

Wanted: Your Spectacular Sports, Nifty Nature and Gorgeous General Photos from Cobb County Parks for 2022 Contest

If you captured a great photo while visiting a county or city park in Cobb County, you might win the 2022 Cobb County Fun in the Park photo contest. Enter your best nature, sports or general subject photo from a public park in Cobb County in the 2022 Fun in the Park contest.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
Georgia State

It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters

In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.

Read full story
Michigan State

We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and Goodies

If you're a fresh fruit lover, Michigan may not be the first place you think to look for your favorites. States like Florida and California are the best known and most productive fruit producing areas in the US.

Read full story
Georgia State

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

We're Seeing Fewer Beautiful Butterflies in the Wild This Year in Georgia

Georgia outdoor lovers and natural resources officials say we may be seeing fewer butterflies in Georgia in 2022, but that may not be the final result for the year as other counts and research remains underway.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Even on the Hottest Summer Days, These Tips Will Help You Enjoy Your Visit to Six Flags Over Georgia

In our family, summertime always meant a visit to theme parks. And way back in the days when we only had three television networks, the family would travel to a nearby park where we tween-agers and teenagers were allowed to roam freely, binge ride roller coasters and consume mass quantities of park foods as long as we turned up at the assigned meeting points every few hours.

Read full story
Georgia State

Sloppy Floyd Is NOT What the Kids Are Calling It These Days, But Is a Favorite Georgia State Park

When I asked my adult daughter if she and her kids wanted to go with us to Sloppy Floyd, she replied, “Sure, what kind of food do they serve?”. No, Sloppy Floyd is not a restaurant. Nor is it the latest dance craze.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

Wanted: Your Best Eagle-Eyed Photography from Georgia's National Parks Locations

Georgia is home to 12 locations managed by the National Parks Service. And if you have great pictures from one of these Georgia locations, you can enter them in a National Parks photo contest.

Read full story
2 comments
Georgia State

Country Music Superstar Kenny Chesney, Volunteers, Government Are Helping Restore Georgia's Coastal Marine Vibrancy

Georgia fans of country music superstar Kenny Chesney likely can sing many of his songs about oceans, islands and beaches. From his 2002 album "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" continuing to the 2022 "Here and Now," Chesney includes his love of the ocean and the peace he finds on the water as frequent inspiration for hit songs.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Simons Island, GA

My Barbeque Love Letter to Southern Soul BBQ on St. Simons Island

We could stop there, but even those superlatives don’t fully describe how much we enjoyed Southern Soul Barbeque, a local joint on St. Simons Island operating out of a former gas station.

Read full story
11 comments
Cobb County, GA

See Georgia Football, Sports Artifacts in Traveling Exhibit at Two Cobb Libraries

Georgia fans love Saturday afternoons when the Bulldogs dispatch SEC opponents between the hedges at Sandford Stadium. For those who can't make those events, or those looking to relive some of the glory of Georgia sports past an present, don't miss this upcoming exhibit at Cobb County Libraries.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy