An Abandoned Railroad Route in West Cobb County Hides Historic Relics From Its Nearly Forgotten Past

DeanLand

A Civil War-era abandoned railroad route lies hidden in West Cobb County, leaving a few historic relics still visible from its troubled and nearly-forgotten past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V7rND_0hGuhpVG00
The Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was abandoned and forgotten in the 1800s, but traces and relics remain hidden in West Cobb CountyGraphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

According to a variety of historical records, the Polk Slate Quarry Railroad was created in 1859. The company planned to build a spur railroad for hauling slate from west Georgia. The railroad was to stretch westward from the Western and Atlantic Railroad line – the main north-south freight and passenger line running between Chattanooga and Atlanta – for 12 miles to the Polk Slate Quarry in Paulding County. Historical documents suggest that the railroad eventually would be extended to Jacksonville, Ala. There it would connect with the Alabama & Tennessee River Railroad, making the route a total of about 95 miles long.

Records show that permits were issued in 1860 for grading the railroad’s route. Work began during that period, but the railroad was never completed.

Historical maps of the Atlanta Campaign of the Civil War were created by the United States War Department following the war “to accompany the official records of the Union and Confederate armies.” Those large-scale atlas maps clearly show a “railroad partly graded” in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytDxE_0hGuhpVG00
Historical atlas maps of the Atlanta Civil War campaign show a "RR Partly Graded" located east of Marietta near Sandtown Road.David Rumsey Collection / GeoReferencer.com

When overlaid with current-day maps, the unfinished railroad route:

  1. Begins at the current location of The Avenue West Cobb.
  2. Crosses present-day Highway 120 near Sterling Estates Memory Care and Browns Lake,
  3. Continues east through today’s Helmswood subdivision,
  4. Crosses Mud Creek, running further east, through the intersection of Ernest Barrett Parkway and Zachary Woods Drive.
  5. Terminates at today’s intersection Mount Calvary Road NW and Fairhill Lane NW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFqk4_0hGuhpVG00
Overlaid on current-day maps, the railroad starts at The Avenue West Cobb and runs to Mount Calvary Road in Cobb County.Graphic: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

During construction of The Avenue West Cobb, historians found evidence of the abandoned railroad and examined the site. Documents located at the office of the shopping complex indicate that the researchers found:

  • A 20-foot-deep cut in the surrounding landscape, never finished to final grade,
  • A 175-foot-long grade, or gradually-sloping path to accommodate a climb and descent, and
  • A 55-foot-long rock and stone culvert for drainage,
  • All along a 650-foot section of the railroad route.

With time and development, most evidence of the abandoned railroad has been lost or destroyed. Photographers Elaine and Bruce (Buck) Roberts captured images of the rock and stone culvert, plus other photos of the raised railroad bed running through a wooded area along Mud Creek.

Today, a plaque at the business offices of The Avenues West Cobb includes information and multiple ghostly pictures of the nearly-forgotten railroad and its exploration by historians. A small outdoor plaque on the east side of the complex marks the location where the partially-graded rail corridor ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4TgA_0hGuhpVG00
A plaque inside the offices at The Avenue West Cobb commemorates the historical exploration of the railroad.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy