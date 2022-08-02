Wanted: Your Spectacular Sports, Nifty Nature and Gorgeous General Photos from Cobb County Parks for 2022 Contest

If you captured a great photo while visiting a county or city park in Cobb County, you might win the 2022 Cobb County Fun in the Park photo contest.

Enter your best nature, sports or general subject photo from a public park in Cobb County in the 2022 Fun in the Park contest. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Categories in the 2022 competition include Sports and Action, Nature and Wildlife, and General -- which includes any subject that depicts having fun in one of the many county and city parks in Cobb County. Not sure what to enter? Check out a gallery of prior winners, or consider these guidelines:

Composed a perfect picture of butterflies, birds or beautiful flowers? Enter it into Nature and Wildlife. Snapped a sneaky photo of a frozen pickleballer, see-sawing sweetheart or high-flying skateboarder? That's sports and action. And general -- well, that's everything else you could see and photograph while having (legal!) fun in a public park.

Fun in a stream qualifies in the "general" category of the contest. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

The contest is open to all photographers, entry is free, and the deadline for entering is Nov. 3, 2022. Individuals can submit up to 10 entries.

Photos will be judged by the Cobb Photographic Society, one of the the area's most established camera clubs, and Cobb County PARKS. First, second, third place and honorable mentions will be awarded in each category, and winners will receive plaques recognizing their achievements.

Complete rules are available on the Cobb County PARKS website, where a digital entry form also can be downloaded.

That great butterfly photo you captured in the park could win you some recognition. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

In 2021, the contest included a record number of photos, totaling more than 280.

Photographers agree by entering the contest to give permission to Cobb County to use their images in publications and on websites. Pictures may be displayed in exhibits and exhibited online.

