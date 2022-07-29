It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters

In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.

Georgia's 2022-20223 hunting regulations are available for download in the state's annual guide. Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Hunters can download a PDF copy of the hunting regulations in book format. Georgia's Wildlife Resource Division also offers an app that provides access to all regulations, plus stores copies of hunting licenses, uses geo-locating tools and determines sunset/sunrise times based on GPS location.

The guide highlights changes and updates to Georgia's hunting regulations, along with information on:

Chronic wasting disease regulations and warnings

License fees and sales

Residency and hunter education requirements

License requirements

Legal equipment for hunting

Hunting hours and much more

Georgia game seasons and regulations covered in the guide include:

Deer

Bear

Turkey

Feral Hog

Alligator

Small Game

Trapping

Falconry

The guide also includes special regulations, seasons and events for wildlife management areas, federal lands, state parks, and voluntary public access lands.

"With recent discoveries of chronic wasting disease in several of our neighboring states and a declining turkey population, adhering to Georgia’s hunting regulations is as important as ever. Without your dedication to protecting these resources, it would be impossible to to ensure they remain plentiful and accessible for all people for decades to come," wrote Mark Williams Commissioner, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, in his message to Georgia hunters.