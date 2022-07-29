It's Time to Think About Hunting Season(s) for Georgia's Recreational Hunters

DeanLand

In the dog days of summer, as temperatures and humidity reaches into the 90s on some days, some Georgia outdoors lovers are already thinking of the fall, cooler temperatures and the upcoming hunting seasons. In preparation, the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Liaj7_0gxTrBNr00
Georgia's 2022-20223 hunting regulations are available for download in the state's annual guide.Georgia Department of Natural Resources

Hunters can download a PDF copy of the hunting regulations in book format. Georgia's Wildlife Resource Division also offers an app that provides access to all regulations, plus stores copies of hunting licenses, uses geo-locating tools and determines sunset/sunrise times based on GPS location.

The guide highlights changes and updates to Georgia's hunting regulations, along with information on:

  • Chronic wasting disease regulations and warnings
  • License fees and sales
  • Residency and hunter education requirements
  • License requirements
  • Legal equipment for hunting
  • Hunting hours and much more

Georgia game seasons and regulations covered in the guide include:

  • Deer
  • Bear
  • Turkey
  • Feral Hog
  • Alligator
  • Small Game
  • Trapping
  • Falconry

The guide also includes special regulations, seasons and events for wildlife management areas, federal lands, state parks, and voluntary public access lands.

"With recent discoveries of chronic wasting disease in several of our neighboring states and a declining turkey population, adhering to Georgia’s hunting regulations is as important as ever. Without your dedication to protecting these resources, it would be impossible to to ensure they remain plentiful and accessible for all people for decades to come," wrote Mark Williams Commissioner, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, in his message to Georgia hunters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hunting# outdoors# deer# wildlife# hunters

Comments / 3

Published by

I'm a trained journalist, global traveler and retired business executive who worked for more than 20 years with some of the world's best and largest restaurant enterprises. I left the business world behind, living in Northwest Georgia and writing about avocations including outdoor excursions, family-friendly travel, road trips, exploration ideas for active seniors and some of my community passions. I've traveled to 47 states and nearly as many countries, and I'm still counting up. I'm a traveler, hiker, cyclist, blogger, marketing consultant, community volunteer and local high school band nerd who previously has lived in Florida, Ohio, Indiana and Mississippi. I'm a South Louisiana-born French Cajun whose great-grandparents were sugar farmers, bar owners and reputed bootleggers. My upbringing in food-rich Louisiana and my restaurant industry career affirmed my status as an over-qualified eater. That also inspired the name of my blog, OurTravelCafe.com. There, I offer up a complete menu of our my own experiences, explorations and adventures, organized by geography and always sprinkled with some spicy, tasty tidbits and food notes.

Acworth, GA
3594 followers

More from DeanLand

These Georgia State Parks with Smooth Paved Trails Make It Easier for All to Enjoy The State's Natural Wonders

At Amicalola State Park, a rubberized trail suitable for walking and assistive wheeled devices including wheelchairs, walkers and strollers extends .25 miles to the mid-falls bridge spanning the plunging falls. It's the perfect location for gazing at the full length of Georgia's tallest waterfall, which cascades more than 700 feet from the top of Little Amicalola Creek into a small lake below.

Read full story
3 comments

We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and Goodies

If you're a fresh fruit lover, Michigan may not be the first place you think to look for your favorites. States like Florida and California are the best known and most productive fruit producing areas in the US.

Read full story
Georgia State

We're Seeing Fewer Beautiful Butterflies in the Wild This Year in Georgia

Georgia outdoor lovers and natural resources officials say we may be seeing fewer butterflies in Georgia in 2022, but that may not be the final result for the year as other counts and research remains underway.

Read full story
1 comments

Even on the Hottest Summer Days, These Tips Will Help You Enjoy Your Visit to Six Flags Over Georgia

In our family, summertime always meant a visit to theme parks. And way back in the days when we only had three television networks, the family would travel to a nearby park where we tween-agers and teenagers were allowed to roam freely, binge ride roller coasters and consume mass quantities of park foods as long as we turned up at the assigned meeting points every few hours.

Read full story

Sloppy Floyd Is NOT What the Kids Are Calling It These Days, But Is a Favorite Georgia State Park

When I asked my adult daughter if she and her kids wanted to go with us to Sloppy Floyd, she replied, “Sure, what kind of food do they serve?”. No, Sloppy Floyd is not a restaurant. Nor is it the latest dance craze.

Read full story
11 comments

Wanted: Your Best Eagle-Eyed Photography from Georgia's National Parks Locations

Georgia is home to 12 locations managed by the National Parks Service. And if you have great pictures from one of these Georgia locations, you can enter them in a National Parks photo contest.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Country Music Superstar Kenny Chesney, Volunteers, Government Are Helping Restore Georgia's Coastal Marine Vibrancy

Georgia fans of country music superstar Kenny Chesney likely can sing many of his songs about oceans, islands and beaches. From his 2002 album "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems" continuing to the 2022 "Here and Now," Chesney includes his love of the ocean and the peace he finds on the water as frequent inspiration for hit songs.

Read full story
2 comments

My Barbeque Love Letter to Southern Soul BBQ on St. Simons Island

We could stop there, but even those superlatives don’t fully describe how much we enjoyed Southern Soul Barbeque, a local joint on St. Simons Island operating out of a former gas station.

Read full story
9 comments

Georgia's Coast Enjoying a Rejuvenating Makeover That's Much More Than Cosmetic

Using an reef ball remedy and a salty oyster shell base, portions of Georgia's 105-mile coast are enjoying an ecological makeover in hopes of restoring its youthful vibrancy. But this makeover is anything but cosmetic, and the lasting effects will have major benefits for the coastline, the state, and Georgia recreational anglers.

Read full story
2 comments

I Scream, You Scream, It's Ice Cream Month -- And These Are Our Local Cobb County Favorites

There's nothing like a sugar cone filled with flavored rich creamy goodness to cool even the hottest Georgia summer day. And since July is National Ice Cream Month, declared such in 1984 by then-President Ronald Reagan, that got us to thinking about some of our favorite ice cream stops around West Cobb County.

Read full story
2 comments

This Sounds Fishy: Cobb Kids Fishing Rodeo Offers Adventure, Learning, Prizes

Young anglers and those who want to try their hand at fishing are invited to join the Cobb County Parks Kids Fishing Rodeo events upcoming in July at county parks. The event, held on four consecutive Saturdays in July, is open to kids ages three to 16. Registration and a $5 entry fee is required for Cobb County residents. Registration is $7.50 for non-Cobb residents.

Read full story

Brain, Body, Billfold Programs Keeping Cobb County Seniors Active in July

If you're a Cobb County resident age 55 and over looking to engage in self-improvement, adopting technology, exercise, fun outings, and more, Cobb County Senior Services may have a July program to fit your interests.

Read full story

Our 3 Favorite Non-Beach Outings at Georgia's Sunny St. Simons Island

Located in the deep southeast corner of the state where the low country meets the Atlantic, we consider St. Simons one of Georgia’s underappreciated treasures. Visiting the historic lighthouse on St. Simons Island offers an overview of the islands history and geography.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.

Read full story
4 comments

Does Your State Have Beautiful State Parks? Enter Your Best State Park Photos in StateParks.org Contest

Do you think your state parks have some of America's best scenery? Have you captured great photos at those parks? Well, you can enter your best state parks photos for an opportunity to win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

Read full story

Love Your Utah State Parks Photos? Share Them In This National State Parks Photo Contest

With mountains, deserts, historic sites and more, Utah state parks are renowned for their beauty. When you share your best photos from Utah state parks, you can win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

Read full story
2 comments

Share Your Best Tennessee State Parks Photos in This National Contest

With mountains, waterfalls and more, Tennessee state parks are renowned for their beauty. When you share your best photos from Tennessee state parks, you can win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

Read full story

Don't Miss the Big Zig and The Saddle on Kennesaw Mountain's Backside for a Diverse, Challenging Hike

Thousands of people hike or walk up the main trails to Kennesaw Mountain each week for the exercise and the views from the summit. But have you checked out Kemo's backside, a shapely, well-rounded, and beautiful natural attraction often unseen and unappreciated by those drawn to KeMo’s more recognizable and oft-visited full-frontal approach?

Read full story

Wanted: Your Best Georgia State Parks Photos for National Contest

Georgia has some of America's most scenic state parks, according to a number of national ratings. And you can enter your best Georgia State Parks photos for an opportunity to win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

Read full story
Metairie, LA

Searching for the 1970s at The Ground Pat'i in Metairie

Growing up in the 1970s in St. Charles Parish, Friday date nights often meant trips to Metairie for a movie and dinner. Ground Pat'i was one of our favorite stops, and that carried on to my college days at LSU when we wanted a more upscale burger outing.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy