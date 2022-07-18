Wanted: Your Best Eagle-Eyed Photography from Georgia's National Parks Locations

DeanLand

Georgia is home to 12 locations managed by the National Parks Service. And if you have great pictures from one of these Georgia locations, you can enter them in a National Parks photo contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EhiPl_0gjY1Ke800
Enter your best animal, landscape or nightscape photos from America's National Parks in the National Parks Photo Contest through Aug. 31.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Maybe you've captured a great landscape, seascape or sunrise at Cumberland Island National Seashore in Southeast Georgia or Fort Frederica at St. Simons Island. Perhaps you got a perfect (camera!) shot at one of the birds or animals in Chattahoochee National Recreation Area or Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park near Atlanta. Or maybe a perfect misty day conjured up ghostly images at Andersonville, or the Chickamauga Civil War sites near Ringgold.

If so -- or even if you just captured that once-in-a-lifetime lucky shot at any Georgia National Park site -- your best photo might win prizes in a National Park photo contest.

And don't worry if you framed that perfect picture outside of Georgia. The contest is open for photographs taken at other US National Parks, too.

Entry into the 12th Annual National Park Photo Contest presented by Tamron is open through August 31, 2022. Any pictures taken at a US National Park or on land managed by the US National Park Service are eligible for entry. That includes any of the 63 official US national parks or the 423 sites covering 84 million acres in each state and extending into the territories, including parks in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam. Photos from any park location included in the official national park listing are eligible. However, the contest is open only to residents of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia who are 21 years or older at time of entry. A complete set of rules is available online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyFu7_0gjY1Ke800
Photo entry categories include landscape, like this Crater Lake photo, wildlife and night skies.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Even if you don't enter but just love wonderful national park photos, you can browse entries and prior winners online by visiting the contest website. Just scrolling through the expansive gallery might inspire you to get out to a US national park for some photography, hiking, exploring or scenic visit.

Don't Miss the State Parks Photo Contest

Intrepid photographers might also want to check-out a state park photo contest, where your best photos from some participating state parks could also win prizes. Along with other information, the online entry form requires identification of the state and park location, plus a description of the photo.

