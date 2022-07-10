See Georgia Football, Sports Artifacts in Traveling Exhibit at Two Cobb Libraries

Georgia fans love Saturday afternoons when the Bulldogs dispatch SEC opponents between the hedges at Sandford Stadium. For those who can't make those events, or those looking to relive some of the glory of Georgia sports past an present, don't miss this upcoming exhibit at Cobb County Libraries.

Bulldog sports artifacts from UGA's Hargrett Library are coming to two Cobb locations in July. Graphic: UGA Library / Georgia Public Library Service

The University of Georgia's Hargrett Library is bringing sports artifacts from the UGA Athletic Association archive to two Cobb County Libraries in July. The first stop for the Georgia memorabilia is at South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton, on Monday, July 11, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. The second stop will take place at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, on Thursday, July 21, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Following the National Championship football season of 2021, the exhibit understandably will include lots of football items. But other University of Georgia sports also will be well represented, including Georgia Bulldogs track and field star Keturah Orji's 2016 Rio Olympics uniform.

More than 40 items are included in the 2022 exhibit, representing various eras and sports from Georgia athletics. Other items include tickets and football programs, a copy of "The Red & Black March" (Georgia's first ever fight song), and more!

While the exhibit items strictly will be "look-but-don't-touch," staff from the Hargrett Library will be on hand to discuss the exhibit.

Follow DeanLand on Newsbreak

We write mostly about Georgia topics -- outdoors, family activities, fun local finds, and outings. Occasionally, we venture further, too. To enjoy more articles about fun, family-oriented Georgia activities, follow DeanLand on Newsbreak. On your phone, select the FOLLOW button below this feature. On your computer, select FOLLOW on the left side menu. You can also find more from DeanLand at OurTravelCafe.com, which may contain advertising where the website or author may receive payments.

DeanLand's Popular NewsBreak Posts

Don't Miss the Big Zig and The Saddle at KeMo

Family Fun at Georgia's U-Pick Farms

Favorite Wildlife Watching Areas

Shaded Marietta History Trail for Summer Hikes

We Found Gold in North Georgia Streams

Nationally-Recognized Georgia State Park Adventures

Short Walks to Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

Fast and Favorite Walks Near Atlanta

All Newsbreak Posts by DeanLand