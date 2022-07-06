Brain, Body, Billfold Programs Keeping Cobb County Seniors Active in July

If you're a Cobb County resident age 55 and over looking to engage in self-improvement, adopting technology, exercise, fun outings, and more, Cobb County Senior Services may have a July program to fit your interests.

Diet, exercise, health, technology, travel and more are on the agenda for Cobb residents age 55 and over. Graphic: DeanLand

The county-wide program, funded through federal grants as well as state and county government funds, seeks to promote healthy aging through education, socialization, and services, according to the program's mission statement. Since its founding in 1972, the program has helped enhance the quality of life for thousands of Cobb County senior citizens through nutrition, education and recreation activities and programs," according to county documents.

Programs in July will be offered at seven senior centers throughout the county. Some of the programs planned in July for seniors 55 and over and their location include:

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Rd., Smyrna, 770-801-3400

July 14 , Good Food for Your Gut

, Good Food for Your Gut July 19, Simplifying My Smartphone

North Cobb Senior Center, 4100 S. Main St., Acworth, 770-975-7740

July 14 , Ergonomics at Home

, Ergonomics at Home July 26 , Peace of Mind Checklist

, Peace of Mind Checklist July 29, Under the Milky Way Painting

Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs St, Marietta, 770-528-5355

July 11 , Canning: Dill/Sweet Pickles, Jelly

, Canning: Dill/Sweet Pickles, Jelly July 19 , Stretch Your Grocery Dollarsz

, Stretch Your Grocery Dollarsz July 22, Headaches Workshop

Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, 770-509-4900

July 12 , Roswell Riverwalk Trail Hike

, Roswell Riverwalk Trail Hike July 13 , Apple Danish Cooking

, Apple Danish Cooking July 26, Understanding Senior Living

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, 770-528-8200

July 12 , Container Gardening 101

, Container Gardening 101 July 27, Walk West Cobb: Sope Creek Park

