Does Your State Have Beautiful State Parks? Enter Your Best State Park Photos in StateParks.org Contest

Do you think your state parks have some of America's best scenery? Have you captured great photos at those parks? Well, you can enter your best state parks photos for an opportunity to win $5,000 or other prizes in a national photo contest sponsored by StateParks.org.

StateParks.org is looking for the best photos from state parks. Your picture could win prizes. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Enter before 11:59 pm on July 15 for an opportunity to win one of the 2022 prizes. Photographs must have been taken between May 15, 2020 and July 15, 2022, and represent one of five categories:

Camping

Wildlife

Friends and Family

Scenic and Seasons

Activities

Photos must be originals, taken by and with all rights owned by the entrant, and submitted in JPEG format. There's a limit of 40 photos per individual entrant, so there's lots of opportunities for all of your best, creative outdoor shots. The full set of rules is available online .



There's a limit of 40 photos per individual entrant, so there's lots of opportunities for all of your best, creative state park shots. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

Along with other information, the online entry form requires identification of the state and park location, plus a description of the photo.Prior grand prize winning photos and other entries can be viewed at the America's State Parks website .

