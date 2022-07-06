Our 3 Favorite Non-Beach Outings at Georgia's Sunny St. Simons Island

Located in the deep southeast corner of the state where the low country meets the Atlantic, we consider St. Simons one of Georgia’s underappreciated treasures.

Visiting the historic lighthouse on St. Simons Island offers an overview of the islands history and geography. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

It’s amazing that many who trek to the self-contained enclaves of Sea Island or drive south on I-95 seeking Florida beaches simply bypass this authentic island gem. That’s perfectly OK with us, though, because we love the slower pace and true community feel of St. Simons compared to the hustle and bustle of other East Coast condo, golf and tourist islands like Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.

Why do we love St. Simons? Walking under sprawling oaks. Kayaking through tidal marsh. Visiting uncrowded beaches. Watching pelicans silhouetted against the sunset on the downtown fishing pier. Exploring the lighthouse and World War II Homefront museums. Enjoying the relaxed pace of island living.

The fishing pier at St. Simons is perfect for people watching and fishing -- for both humans and pelicans. Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

But when we are looking for a low-key outing perfectly suited for the laid-back day on this slow-paced island, here's where we start:

Historic Lighthouse and Pier

You won’t find a more postcard-perfect or iconic setting than the island’s small-town heart, anchored by the fishing pier and historic lighthouse. Visiting the 104-foot-tall lighthouse and keeper’s dwelling offers panoramic views of the surrounding area and deep insights to the island’s military and community history.

World War II Homefront Museum

The vintage, beach-side 1950s Coast Guard station houses an outstanding museum that documents all the community activities undertaken in support of the World War II effort. Filled with immersive galleries and interactive exhibits, visitors of all ages can pilot a blimp, spot airplanes and learn about the 99 “Liberty Ships” built at the shipyards in neighboring Brunswick. We were fascinated by the Coast Guard station’s role in the crew rescue of two ships sunk offshore by a German submarine.

Cannon’s Point Preserve

Home to pristine maritime forest, salt marsh and tidal creeks, Cannon’s Point features well-marked walking trails, a canopy viewing platform and historic discovery. Ancient oaks hide authentic tabby-concrete buildings constructed of local oyster shells.

Learn about locally built Liberty Ships, plus earn you blimp commanders wings, at the World War II Homefront Museum Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe

